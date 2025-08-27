Canes Ink Kylington, Smith To Professional Tryouts

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Oliver Kylington and forward Givani Smith to professional tryouts (PTOs) ahead of the team's 2025 training camp.

Kylington, 28, is a veteran of eight NHL seasons, playing in 220 games. The left-handed defenseman was a second-round selection of the Calgary Flames in 2015 and was with the organization until 2024. A native of Sweden, he split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks.

In total, Kylington has produced 18 goals and 42 assists for a total of 60 NHL points.

Smith, 27, has played 168 NHL games over six seasons. Appearing in games for the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks last season, the forward was originally a second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016.

In addition to representing Jamaica at the 2023-24 Challenger Series, Smith has totaled nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points, along with 268 penalty minutes over the course of his NHL career.

Information regarding the Canes' 2025 training camp will be announced soon. To view the team's six-game preseason schedule, click here.