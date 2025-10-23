Canes Recall Nystrom From Chicago

Defenseman is in his first full season in North America

10.23.25 Nystrom
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Joel Nystrom from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team placed defenseman Jaccob Slavin on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Nystrom, 23, has appeared in three AHL games this season with Chicago, registering one assist and a plus-2 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.

