Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Bradly Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.

Nadeau, 20, has scored two goals and earned two assists (4 points) with a plus-1 rating in three games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). He also appeared in two NHL games with Carolina, earning his first career NHL point with an assist at Montreal on April 16. Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) made his NHL debut for Carolina in the team’s 2023-24 season finale against the Blue Jackets.