Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Forward has four points in three games with Wolves this season

Nadeau_10-24

© Lucas Casel

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Bradly Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.

Nadeau, 20, has scored two goals and earned two assists (4 points) with a plus-1 rating in three games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). He also appeared in two NHL games with Carolina, earning his first career NHL point with an assist at Montreal on April 16. Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) made his NHL debut for Carolina in the team’s 2023-24 season finale against the Blue Jackets.

News Feed

Andersen's Admirable Outing In Denver

Injury Report: Carrier, Robinson 'Out For An Extended Period'

Recap: Andersen Leads Canes To A Whale Of A Win

Canes Recall Nystrom From Chicago

Projected Lineup: October 23 at Colorado

Preview: October 23 at Colorado

Lenovo Center Voted Toughest Place To Play In The NHL

Prospect Report: Cerrato, Poirier Start NCAA Season Hot

Injury Report: Gostisbehere To Miss Rest Of Canes' Road Trip

Canes Set To Wear Whalers Uniforms On Thursday In Colorado

Recap: Canes Dealt First Loss In Vegas

Projected Lineup: October 20 at Vegas

Gotta See It: Nadeau Scores Lacrosse Goal

Preview: October 20 at Vegas

'Confidence' Fueling Seth Jarvis' Historic Start

Recap: Canes Clip Kings In Overtime

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 18 at Los Angeles