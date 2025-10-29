Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Carrier placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 23

10.28.25 Legault

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed forward William Carrier on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 23.

Legault, 22, who made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20, has appeared in three games with the Hurricanes this season, posting a plus-1 rating. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in two AHL games this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes. The Laval, Que., native completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.

