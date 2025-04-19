Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Khazheyev, 20, has posted a 5-13-0 record with a .876 save percentage and 3.49 goals against average in 20 games with the Wolves this season. He also played one game with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL on Oct. 20. He made 28 appearances in 2023-24 for Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, earning a 16-5-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6’6”, 201-pound netminder also made his debut in 2023-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, posting a 1-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. Khazheyev played parts of three seasons (2021-24) with Belye Medvedi, earning a 27-16-10 record, 2.34 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 61 MHL games. He also posted a 7-10 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in 17 career MHL postseason appearances. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native was selected by Carolina in the fifth round, 158th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.