Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

Goaltender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on May 1, 2024

4.15.25 Ruslan
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Khazheyev, 20, has posted a 5-13-0 record with a .876 save percentage and 3.49 goals against average in 20 games with the Wolves this season. He also played one game with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL on Oct. 20. He made 28 appearances in 2023-24 for Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, earning a 16-5-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6’6”, 201-pound netminder also made his debut in 2023-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, posting a 1-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. Khazheyev played parts of three seasons (2021-24) with Belye Medvedi, earning a 27-16-10 record, 2.34 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 61 MHL games. He also posted a 7-10 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in 17 career MHL postseason appearances. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native was selected by Carolina in the fifth round, 158th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils

Canes Assign Brind'Amour, Nadeau, Morrow and Fensore To Chicago

Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Ottawa

Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

Recap: 'Shorthanded' Canes Held Off By Habs

Nadeau Named To AHL All-Rookie Team

Projected Lineup: April 16 at Montreal

Preview: April 16 at Montreal

Canes Recall Brind'Amour, Fensore, Nadeau and Stillman From Chicago

Playoff Rivalry Renews As Canes Face Devils

Canes Reassign Badinka To Chicago

Recap: Canes Lose To Leafs In Home Finale

Projected Lineup: April 13 vs. Toronto

Preview: April 13 vs. Toronto