Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Seth Jarvis has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Nov.10.

Jarvis, 22, has recorded 4-7-11 in 13 games this season. He ranked second among Hurricanes skaters in goals (33) and points (67) in 2023-24, establishing career highs in goals, assists (34), points, power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (9). The 5’10”, 184-pound forward led Carolina in power-play goals, was tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals, was second on the team in game-winning goals and was tied for second in assists. Jarvis became just the third member of the 2020 draft class to record a 30-goal season, joining Ottawa’s Tim Stützle and Detroit’s Lucas Raymond. The Winnipeg native added nine points (5g, 4a) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, ranking first on the team in goals, power-play points (4) and power-play goals (2).

Jarvis, who signed an eight-year, $63.2 million contract on Aug. 31, 2024, was selected by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has totaled 157 points (68g, 89a) and a plus-44 rating in 244 career regular-season NHL games with the Hurricanes. Prior to turning professional, he scored 73 goals and added 93 assists (166 points) in 154 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks. Jarvis represented Canada in international competition at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won silver at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He will be eligible to return to the active roster as early as Nov. 17. The transaction has no implications for the salary cap, but means that he does not count toward the 23-player limit for the active roster.