Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Information

Bally Sports South to televise 72 Hurricanes games in 2024-25

Bally
By Canes PR
@CanesPR

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Bally Sports South, today announced the team’s television broadcasters and broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season. Bally Sports South will carry 72 of the Hurricanes’ 82 regular-season games, and the complete broadcast schedule can be found below.

2024-25 Canes TV Schedule
- 0.19 MB
Download 2024-25 Canes TV Schedule

Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will again lead the Bally Sports South broadcast team this season. Maniscalco enters his fifth full season handling play-by-play duties, while Tracy, a former professional goaltender, will provide analysis in his 26th year in the broadcast booth. Hanna Yates will return for her third season as in-game reporter and host of Hurricanes LIVE, the network’s pre- and post-game flagship show. Former Hurricanes forward Shane Willis will also return to Hurricanes LIVE in his 12th year as an analyst.

In addition to the 72 games on Bally Sports South during the regular season, the Hurricanes will have 10 games televised nationally: seven on ESPN+, two on TNT and one on ABC.

