Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Defenseman has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 11 AHL games this season

fensore_11-20

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fensore, 24, has appeared in one NHL game for the Hurricanes this season and has totaled 11 points (3g, 8a) in 11 AHL games with the Wolves. He played two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, including skating in his NHL debut at Montreal on April 16. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner has appeared in 117 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 59 points (14g, 45a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games.

