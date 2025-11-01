Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fensore, 24, has appeared in one NHL game for the Hurricanes this season, and has totaled seven points (3g, 4a) in four AHL games with the Wolves. He appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, including skating in his NHL debut at Montreal on April 16. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He also led the team in shorthanded goals (3) and was first among team blueliners in power-play goals (4). Fensore has appeared in 110 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 55 points (14g, 41a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner served as the Terriers’ captain in 2022-23, leading the team to a Hockey East regular-season title, a Hockey East tournament title, and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance since 2015.