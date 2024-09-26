Canes Announce 2024-25 Uniform Schedule

Fanatics to serve as the league's official manufacturer

Uniform Schedule 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared their 2024-25 jersey schedule on Thursday, with four different sweaters slated to be worn over the course of 82 games.

After making their black sweaters their primary home option ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club will wear them 26 times at Lenovo Center.

The red sweaters that were featured as the primary home jersey from 2017-2022 and returned as the team's alternates last season will once again operate in that role, set to be worn 15 times.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE CANES' 2024-25 UNIFORM SCHEDULE

The Canes will again wear their white sweaters for most of their road games. Select dates may require Carolina to wear black on the road, however, should that arise, occasions will be announced at a later date.

The fourth jersey worn this season will be their Whalers jersey, worn Thursday, February 27 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Whalers sweaters will be white for a second consecutive season.

To view all Canes theme nights this season, click here.

