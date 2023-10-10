Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced today that the team has completed all roster moves ahead of its opening game of the 2023-24 season.

To view the team's opening night roster, click here.

Andrei Svechnikov will begin the season on injured reserve as he continues to work his way back from the ACL injury he suffered in March.

Vasily Ponomarev (knee) and Ryan Suzuki (shoulder) will begin the season on injured non-roster after being sidelined during training camp and preseason play.

Carolina faces the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.