Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Canes Announce Roster Moves

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville

Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

NHL Announces Start Time Changes

Stepan Announces Retirement

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Roster includes 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced today that the team has completed all roster moves ahead of its opening game of the 2023-24 season.

To view the team's opening night roster, click here.

Andrei Svechnikov will begin the season on injured reserve as he continues to work his way back from the ACL injury he suffered in March.

Vasily Ponomarev (knee) and Ryan Suzuki (shoulder) will begin the season on injured non-roster after being sidelined during training camp and preseason play.

Carolina faces the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, click here, or call 1-866-NHL-CANEs (1-866-645-2263).

