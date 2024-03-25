Andersen Backstops Canes By Maple Leafs

Jack's Back & A Fast Start...

Returning to action after a rare off day on Saturday, the Canes welcomed a key reinforcement to their lineup for the affair.

Jack Drury, who had been sidelined for over two weeks due to a lower-body issue, returned to the lineup, giving Carolina its full cast of five available centers for just the second time since acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Working on the wing, before Drury could even touch the ice, Carolina got its first lead.

Some patented forechecking by the group forced a turnover behind Toronto's goal line, and three seconds later, Brady Skjei fit one through traffic.

His 12th of the season had the home team on the board just 66 seconds into the contest.

The first of what would be a plethora of scoring opportunities in the opening frame, the Leafs' offense-first mindset allowed a slew of odd-man rushes for the Canes. Jake Guentzel even had a penalty shot, but Joseph Woll was equal to the test.

Before the end of the first though, Carolina was able to extend their lead to two.

On a power play, a centering feed from Sebastian Aho caught the skate of a Toronto defender, changing its path and sending it to the back of the net.