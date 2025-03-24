After The Storm: The Fabulous Finish In Anaheim

Give It Up For Hallsy...

As each day passes we get further removed from the saga that transpired leading up to this year's trade deadline. As a whole, it will continue to take time to move past, but one thing is becoming cemented as true: Taylor Hall is looking more comfortable and more dangerous with each game.

Moved up and down the lineup in Chicago and even healthy scratched at one point before the trade, the 33-year-old veteran is looking right at home alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jack Roslovic. Developing some chemistry, the three have played a key role in the Canes' nine wins in their last ten games, including Hall leading the team with nine points during that time.

"Just being able to read off of KK, off of Rosey, who I've been with for the last few games, that's just part of being a hockey player and part of being an athlete - letting your brain do the work and you just go play," Hall said last night post-game on the FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast. "That's what I'm kind of feeling now. It's really fun just to contribute. It's awesome."

Seemingly very pleased with how he's settling in with his new team, his teammates, and his head coach, are equally as impressed.

"He's an incredible, smart player. He's skilled as well too. To put those shots away and make those plays [is difficult]," Frederik Andersen complimented after the win. "He's a veteran and has done a really good job of stepping in on a new team mid-season and that's something that I can imagine is pretty hard."

After recording his first hat trick in over 10 years earlier this season, it is now the first time in his 15-season career that Hall has multiple three-goal games in the same campaign. Also scoring both of the team's two most recent power-play goals, Hall is now closing in on matching the goal total that he produced with Chicago (9 in 40 games) during his brief stint in Raleigh (6 in 20 games).

"[He was] dynamite, really. Every shift it felt like he was impactful [and] all around it," Rod Brind'Amour said. "He's been really good since he showed up here, but hadn't quite got rewarded for what he has been doing and tonight he did."