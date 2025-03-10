After The Storm: Jankowski, Stankoven Make Immediate Impact

Since Friday, both Rod Brind'Amour and Eric Tulsky have extolled Jankowski's size and versatility, but make no mistake - the expectation was for him to add some depth, not be Rocket Richard.

Depth scoring is a necessary recipe for success, though. On just his fourth shift with the team, the new #77 introduced the Lenovo Center crowd to his deceptive release.

"It was a great pass by Scotty [Morrow] there. As soon as I turned and got my head up, I saw that I had a little bit of time and space, so I was trying to get in as close as possible and sneak one by him," Jankowski said as he stood at his stall post-game, one still so new to him that it doesn't feature a nameplate yet.

Getting one to fall would have been sufficient enough for the newcomer who had lit the lamp just four times in 41 games with Nashville this season, but he doubled his first impression, adding a greasy one in the second period.

While there was some surprise to yesterday's performance, there is a previous history of Jankowski being a goal-scorer in the league - producing a combined 31 goals in his first two NHL seasons. Although he now prides himself as being responsible in the defensive zone and a player a coach can trust in all areas, perhaps this could be a setting where the finishing ability returns.

"I think a big part of it is confidence," Jankowski reasoned. "Coming into a contending team, it's been a lot of fun and exciting so far. For me, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Whether that's being good on the PK, good in the faceoff dot, [I just want to] do the little things and be the two-way player. I think I can provide some scoring touch as well."