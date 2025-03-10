After The Storm: Jankowski, Stankoven Make Immediate Impact

"To be able to contribute in that fashion is a great way to start for them..."

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Mark Jankowski said he had some nerves ahead of Sunday's game. Logan Stankoven said he "can be a lot better."

And yet, what both offered the Carolina Hurricanes in their team debut felt like it created a moment that transcended the game's 4-2 final score. It was a simultaneous exhale and the start of something new for all parties.

For the team and the fan base, it was the first turning of a page from a situation that had left a clouded feeling over the past six weeks. No more distractions. No more asking or wondering if a player wants to be in Raleigh or not.

For the two newcomers, it was an ability to show that they could fit in with their new team quickly, stripping away the self-imposed weight of wanting to contribute.

Since Friday, both Rod Brind'Amour and Eric Tulsky have extolled Jankowski's size and versatility, but make no mistake - the expectation was for him to add some depth, not be Rocket Richard.

Depth scoring is a necessary recipe for success, though. On just his fourth shift with the team, the new #77 introduced the Lenovo Center crowd to his deceptive release.

"It was a great pass by Scotty [Morrow] there. As soon as I turned and got my head up, I saw that I had a little bit of time and space, so I was trying to get in as close as possible and sneak one by him," Jankowski said as he stood at his stall post-game, one still so new to him that it doesn't feature a nameplate yet.

Getting one to fall would have been sufficient enough for the newcomer who had lit the lamp just four times in 41 games with Nashville this season, but he doubled his first impression, adding a greasy one in the second period.

While there was some surprise to yesterday's performance, there is a previous history of Jankowski being a goal-scorer in the league - producing a combined 31 goals in his first two NHL seasons. Although he now prides himself as being responsible in the defensive zone and a player a coach can trust in all areas, perhaps this could be a setting where the finishing ability returns.

"I think a big part of it is confidence," Jankowski reasoned. "Coming into a contending team, it's been a lot of fun and exciting so far. For me, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Whether that's being good on the PK, good in the faceoff dot, [I just want to] do the little things and be the two-way player. I think I can provide some scoring touch as well."

WPG@CAR: Jankowski scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Adding the cherry on top of Jankowski's heavy lifting, Stankoven's game-winning marker also pumped life into an area of the team that desperately needed it.

Redirecting home a Shayne Gostisbehere shot, it was just the sixth power-play goal for the Canes in 2025. To put it mildly, the man advantage has struggled (7.9% since Jan. 1), but standing at a listed 5-foot-8, the Kamloops, B.C. product showed that he's not afraid to go to the hard areas of the ice.

"At this level, it's so hard to beat goalies clean off of shots. A lot of goals, you've just got to go to the net, look for rebounds and anticipate plays," Stankoven said post-game. "When you see that shot come, you just want to get a shaft on it or something. It's so hard for goalies to track a puck when it gets deflected, so that's my goal there."

Soon enough, we will see Stankoven's superb shot unleashed. He scored 115 times in the Western Hockey League and his 24 strikes in half of a season with Texas of the American Hockey League last year landed him AHL Rookie of the Year honors. But for the here and now, he's beyond content with how he got his first as a Hurricane.

"Just to get that first one out of the way, everything kind of settles down after that," Stankoven added. "Janks was saying the same thing: once you get that first one, it's like, 'Okay, I'm settled in now.' It obviously feels great to contribute no matter what, and I think it definitely builds confidence."

The value of the three combined goals stretches beyond just the two points in the standings as well.

After a whirlwind 72 hours for both Jankowski and Stankoven, the two undoubtedly slept a little easier last night, knowing now that not only are their feet wet with their new club, but they've also quickly endeared themselves to their new teammates and fans.

As someone who has been through the process of a life-altering trade before, Rod Brind'Amour stamped the importance of the human side post-game, appreciating what the two pitched in with but highlighting the fact that it makes life easier for the pair as they and the team begin this new journey together.

"That was great for them. Any time you come somewhere new, and we've talked about it already enough this year, but those adjustments [are not easy], and to be able to contribute in that fashion is a great way to start for them. Obviously, it helped us with a win tonight, but now they kind of can relax and go about their business."

