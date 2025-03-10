After The Storm: Jankowski, Stankoven Make Immediate Impact

RALEIGH, N.C. - Mark Jankowski said he had some nerves ahead of Sunday's game. Logan Stankoven said he "can be a lot better."
And yet, what both offered the Carolina Hurricanes in their team debut felt like it created a moment that transcended the game's 4-2 final score. It was a simultaneous exhale and the start of something new for all parties.
For the team and the fan base, it was the first turning of a page from a situation that had left a clouded feeling over the past six weeks. No more distractions. No more asking or wondering if a player wants to be in Raleigh or not.
For the two newcomers, it was an ability to show that they could fit in with their new team quickly, stripping away the self-imposed weight of wanting to contribute.