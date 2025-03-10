Recap: New Guys Shine As Canes Ground Jets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his newcomers after the win...

"That was great for them. Any time you come somewhere new, and we've talked about it already enough this year, but those adjustments [are not easy] and to be able to contribute in that fashion is a great way to start for them. Obviously it helped us with a win tonight, but now they kind of can relax and go about their business."

Mark Jankowski touching on his multi-goal afternoon and his first 48 hours in Raleigh...

"I think a big part of it is confidence. You come in here and play with some great linemates. Everyone here on the team has been unbelievable. Coming into a contending team, it's been a lot of fun and exciting so far. For me, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Whether that's being good on the PK, good in the faceoff dot, do the little things and be the two-way player. I think I can provide some scoring touch as well."

Logan Stankoven after his first game as a Hurricane...

"It felt great. It's always nice to come in and contribute right away. I felt personally that I can give a lot more. It definitely wasn't my best tonight and I know it's going to take a bit of time to get used to my linemates and the system and whatnot. I'll keep building, watching video with the coaches and keep learning."

Rod Brind'Amour about his group's overall performance, beating the team atop the NHL's standings and holding them without a goal for over 55 minutes...

"Against that team, I don't feel like there's ever a tipping point because they have a lot of weapons. You're kind of holding your breathe every time certain guys get out [on the ice], but I thought tonight they had their chances and I thought we did a fairly good job against them."