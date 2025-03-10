Recap: New Guys Shine As Canes Ground Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just two days after being acquired through a pair of deadline-day trades, Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven each scored in their Hurricanes debuts as their new club knocked off the league-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Lenovo Center.
It took 18:05 to get the game's first goal, but its arrival electrified Lenovo Center as Jankowski picked the glove-side corner on Connor Hellebuyck to give the Canes a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Scott Morrow, recalled from Chicago yesterday afternoon, recorded his first NHL point on the play with a stretch pass to spring Jankowski.
Carolina's newest No. 77 made it a double just 5:21 into the second stanza, crashing Hellebuyck's crease and poking home a loose puck for a 2-0 lead. Then, 2:34 into the third period, it was Stankoven's turn as he deflected a Shayne Gostisbehere shot from range for a power-play goal and the eventual game-winner.
Winnipeg ultimately broke Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with a pair of late goals sandwiched around a Seth Jarvis empty-netter, but the veteran backstop finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for his second straight win.