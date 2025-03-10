Recap: New Guys Shine As Canes Ground Jets

Jankowski, Stankoven score in team debuts; Carolina wins fourth straight

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - Just two days after being acquired through a pair of deadline-day trades, Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven each scored in their Hurricanes debuts as their new club knocked off the league-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Lenovo Center.

It took 18:05 to get the game's first goal, but its arrival electrified Lenovo Center as Jankowski picked the glove-side corner on Connor Hellebuyck to give the Canes a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Scott Morrow, recalled from Chicago yesterday afternoon, recorded his first NHL point on the play with a stretch pass to spring Jankowski.

Carolina's newest No. 77 made it a double just 5:21 into the second stanza, crashing Hellebuyck's crease and poking home a loose puck for a 2-0 lead. Then, 2:34 into the third period, it was Stankoven's turn as he deflected a Shayne Gostisbehere shot from range for a power-play goal and the eventual game-winner.

Winnipeg ultimately broke Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with a pair of late goals sandwiched around a Seth Jarvis empty-netter, but the veteran backstop finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for his second straight win.

Stats & Standouts

  • Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven became the second and third Hurricanes to score in their team debuts this season, joining Tyson Jost (Nov. 11, 2024). Sunday's win marked the fourth game in franchise history in which multiple players each scored for the first time with the team.
  • Recording his first multi-goal game since Feb. 13, 2020, Jankowski also became just the sixth player in franchise history - third since relocation - to net multiple markers in his first contest with the club.
  • Stankoven, meanwhile, became the seventh player in franchise history to score the game-winning goal in his team debut. The 22-year-old now ranks T-9th in goals (10), T-4th in assists (20) and fifth in points (30) among NHL rookies.
  • Setting up Jankowski's first goal of the night, Scott Morrow posted his first career point in his fifth career game. He joins Jackson Blake as the second member of Carolina's 2021 NHL Draft class to notch at least one point with the club.
  • The Hurricanes have now won four consecutive contests for the third time this season, having previously done so from Oct. 22 - Nov. 7 (8 games) and Jan. 17 - Jan. 23 (4 games).
  • Skating in his 1,479th game on his 40th birthday, Brent Burns became the sixth player in franchise history to appear in a game at age 40 or older, joining Dave Keon, Ron Francis, Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull and emergency backup goaltender David Ayres.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his newcomers after the win...

"That was great for them. Any time you come somewhere new, and we've talked about it already enough this year, but those adjustments [are not easy] and to be able to contribute in that fashion is a great way to start for them. Obviously it helped us with a win tonight, but now they kind of can relax and go about their business."

Mark Jankowski touching on his multi-goal afternoon and his first 48 hours in Raleigh...

"I think a big part of it is confidence. You come in here and play with some great linemates. Everyone here on the team has been unbelievable. Coming into a contending team, it's been a lot of fun and exciting so far. For me, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Whether that's being good on the PK, good in the faceoff dot, do the little things and be the two-way player. I think I can provide some scoring touch as well."

Logan Stankoven after his first game as a Hurricane...

"It felt great. It's always nice to come in and contribute right away. I felt personally that I can give a lot more. It definitely wasn't my best tonight and I know it's going to take a bit of time to get used to my linemates and the system and whatnot. I'll keep building, watching video with the coaches and keep learning."

Rod Brind'Amour about his group's overall performance, beating the team atop the NHL's standings and holding them without a goal for over 55 minutes...

"Against that team, I don't feel like there's ever a tipping point because they have a lot of weapons. You're kind of holding your breathe every time certain guys get out [on the ice], but I thought tonight they had their chances and I thought we did a fairly good job against them."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday before returning to game action at home against Tampa on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, March 11 vs. Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

