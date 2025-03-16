After The Storm: Jankowski Makes NHL History

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Mark Jankowski on March 7, they thought they were adding a big-bodied depth piece who could add some versatility to their forward group.

Already without William Carrier, and now Andrei Svechnikov, it felt like a low-risk move aimed to ensure Rod Brind'Amour and staff have another capable player at the ready when the inevitable injury bug strikes.

Instead, what they got is someone who apparently can't miss.

The 30-year-old Jankowski has shot the puck four times through four games with the Canes, twice against back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and twice against Sam Ersson - who represented Sweden at last month's Four Nations Face-Off. All four have found twine.

"I feel like it's just coming to me right now. [I'm] playing with great players [and] obviously we're a great team," the newcomer said post-game in Philadelphia on Saturday. "Luckily, it's finding me right now, and I'm able to finish them."