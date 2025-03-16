After The Storm: Jankowski Makes NHL History

Forward registers a perfect shooting percentage through his first week with the team

ATS_3-16_Janko

© Denis Kennedy

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Mark Jankowski on March 7, they thought they were adding a big-bodied depth piece who could add some versatility to their forward group.

Already without William Carrier, and now Andrei Svechnikov, it felt like a low-risk move aimed to ensure Rod Brind'Amour and staff have another capable player at the ready when the inevitable injury bug strikes.

Instead, what they got is someone who apparently can't miss.

The 30-year-old Jankowski has shot the puck four times through four games with the Canes, twice against back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and twice against Sam Ersson - who represented Sweden at last month's Four Nations Face-Off. All four have found twine.

"I feel like it's just coming to me right now. [I'm] playing with great players [and] obviously we're a great team," the newcomer said post-game in Philadelphia on Saturday. "Luckily, it's finding me right now, and I'm able to finish them."

Although the NHL has only officially kept track of the data since the 1997-98 season, Jankowski is the first player on record in those 28 seasons to score four goals on his first four shots with a franchise.

Showcasing a deceptive release on two of the goals and a knack for going to the front of the net on the other two, the latest addition's contributions have provided a major spark to a club already enjoying the highs of a seven-game win streak.

"He's putting the puck in the net on his chances. That's one way to make friends," Brind'Amour quipped after his team's latest win. "We don't expect that every night, but it's been nice. When you get it from a guy like that, [someone who] you're not really expecting it [from], someone who isn't getting as much ice time as the other guys, that's huge for our group."

Playing an average of just 9:44 in the four games, Jankowski credits his new teammates for making him feel at ease and comfortable, allowing him to have early success.

"From day one, coming into this group, everyone has just made me feel right at home, right away. When you're going to different teams and stuff, there's nerves, there's jitters, you don't really know anyone. When I came into this locker room, I felt like I was here for years," Jankowski added. "Everyone just made me feel so welcome. I was just able to go out, play my game, and focus on hockey right away."

The flawless shooting percentage may not last forever, but Jankowski has quickly washed away any wonder whether he would gel in Raleigh or not. Having no trouble adapting in his first few days, the veteran of 399 NHL games is starting to understand how his new organization operates and is looking forward to playing his part, whether that includes multi-goal performances or not.

"(It's) fast, in-your-face, hockey. There's no time and space for the other team. I feel like I can fit well in that system," Jankowski said earlier this week. "That's something that I feel like I can thrive in. I just try to go out and do what I can to help the team..."

Under contract through next season as well at a very economical $800K AAV, the new #77 is enjoying his fresh start and being a key member of a team seemingly hitting its stride at an important juncture of the season.

"It's awesome. It's so much fun. You can tell right away, as soon as I got here, the energy and the vibes have been so much fun," said Jankowski. "Everyone's having a great time. Coming to the rink every day has been a lot of fun. I don't know how else to say it. When you're winning, winning is fun."

