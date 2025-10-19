'Confidence' Fueling Seth Jarvis' Historic Start

LOS ANGELES - Seth Jarvis can be hard on himself. Sometimes, to his own detriment.

You saw it in the latest season of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, which features Jarvis swearing at himself in practice, struggling to strike a balance between self-motivation and self-deprecation, and noting how he "still gets in his own head" at times. But by the end of the episode, Jarvis had learned a lesson or two about how to navigate the doubt that sometimes plagues him.

"I learned so much about myself," he says of his experiences during the 2024-25 season. "I know who I am as a person and as a player. I know there are a few more levels that I've got in my game, and that's what keeps me hungry."

Just over a week into the 2025-26 campaign, it's clear he intends to get to the next level of his game in short order.

Having started the season with five goals in four games, including the 100th of his career, the Winnipeg, Man. native was asked before Saturday's game in Los Angeles what he's learned about being a goal-scorer along the way. The answer was something that was perhaps lacking during his harsh assessments of himself over the years.

"You can't lose confidence," Jarvis told FanDuel Sports Network's Tripp Tracy. "Sometimes it's not going in, but you can't score if you don't shoot. That's what I've learned over the years."

That confidence is what helped Jarvis achieve an NHL first later that night.