Recap: Aho Continues OT Heroics As Canes Oust Flames

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the league-leading fifth time this season, Sebastian Aho netted the decisive goal in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 final at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Aho, who led the Canes with 1:45 TOI during 3-on-3 action, teamed up with Jackson Blake and Jaccob Slavin for the winner. Maintaining possession in the Flames' zone, Aho dished to Slavin at the top of the zone as the two switched positions, allowing Slavin to tee up a perfect pass for Aho to hammer past Dustin Wolf from the right circle at 3:16.

Despite a dominant first frame during which the Canes outshot their foe 12-1, Carolina did not open the scoring until the final minute of a more balanced second stanza.

With time winding down in what looked to be a 40-minute stalemate, Taylor Hall forced a turnover in his own zone to spring Slavin on a rush the other way, and a well-timed give-and-go with Blake saw the star blueliner finish a fantastic feed at the side of the net with just 35 seconds to play in the period.

Riding the momentum of a 5-on-3 opportunity, the Flames knotted the score at one with a power-play goal at 7:06 of the third and held on to force overtime, but Aho and the Canes would not be denied in the extra frame.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves on 16 shots, notching his second win in as many starts this week.

Stats & Standouts

  • Stop us if you've heard this one: Sebastian Aho, overtime winner. The Canes' franchise leader in career game-winning goals (62) now leads all NHL skaters with five overtime tallies in 2024-25.
  • Aho is one of just five NHL players all-time with five OT goals in a single season, joining Brad Marchand (17-18), Jonathan Toews (15-16), Steven Stamkos (11-12) and Alex Galchenyuk (16-17).
  • Carolina held Calgary without a shot for the first 17:32 of the game. Per Sportsnet Stats, that's the latest any NHL club has gone before recording its first shot on goal during the 2024-25 season.
  • Jaccob Slavin's goal was his sixth of the season, matching his goal total from the 2023-24 season. He now ranks second among Canes blueliners in goals this season, trailing only Shayne Gostisbehere (7).
  • Pyotr Kochetkov notched his 60th win in his 106th career game, becoming the second-fastest goaltender in Hurricanes/Whalers history to reach that benchmark with the franchise. The leader in that area? His partner between the pipes, Frederik Andersen, who did so in 91 games.
  • The Hurricanes are now 26-0-3 when leading through two periods this season – one of just seven teams yet to suffer a regulation loss in that scenario.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"It was a hell of an effort all the way around, especially when we weren't scoring. But we weren't giving up much. A couple of odd-man rushes, a couple of breakaways, but (Pyotr Kochetkov), give him a lot of the credit. I thought we had a fairly good defensive game. (The Flames) were really hunkered in there, blocking a lot of shots. Give them a lot of credit. Then, we finally broke through in overtime."

Sebastian Aho describing the victory...

"That was a test of our patience. There was so much going on. A lot of penalties both ways. At five-on-five, it was almost impossible to find rhythm, but we were playing a lot of minutes on the power play and penalty kill. It was a weird game..."

Sebastian Aho explaining the OT winner...

"At three-on-three, there's so much open ice, nobody can help you. It was a good play by (Jaccob Slavin). I got a step on my guy, he realized it, and I got in a good spot to shoot it."

Rod Brind'Amour on what makes Sebastian Aho such an elite player in overtime...

"Well, there's a lot. There's room, a lot of room out there, and he can be creative. He's competitive as heck. I think those combinations help and suit him in that type of environment."

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to fly to Detroit on Monday ahead of a Tuesday night battle at Little Caesars Arena.

Next Game: Tuesday, March 4 at Detroit | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, March 6 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

