Recap: Aho Continues OT Heroics As Canes Oust Flames

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the league-leading fifth time this season, Sebastian Aho netted the decisive goal in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 final at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Aho, who led the Canes with 1:45 TOI during 3-on-3 action, teamed up with Jackson Blake and Jaccob Slavin for the winner. Maintaining possession in the Flames' zone, Aho dished to Slavin at the top of the zone as the two switched positions, allowing Slavin to tee up a perfect pass for Aho to hammer past Dustin Wolf from the right circle at 3:16.

Despite a dominant first frame during which the Canes outshot their foe 12-1, Carolina did not open the scoring until the final minute of a more balanced second stanza.

With time winding down in what looked to be a 40-minute stalemate, Taylor Hall forced a turnover in his own zone to spring Slavin on a rush the other way, and a well-timed give-and-go with Blake saw the star blueliner finish a fantastic feed at the side of the net with just 35 seconds to play in the period.

Riding the momentum of a 5-on-3 opportunity, the Flames knotted the score at one with a power-play goal at 7:06 of the third and held on to force overtime, but Aho and the Canes would not be denied in the extra frame.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves on 16 shots, notching his second win in as many starts this week.