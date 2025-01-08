A Trip Down Memory Lane Ahead Of The Canes' 2025 Alumni Game

Looking back at some great moments from players returning to North Carolina this weekend

1.3.24 Alumni Game

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - A crew of former Hurricanes are making their way back to Raleigh to celebrate Eric Staal's jersey retirement and induction into the team's Hall of Fame.

Some will even be lacing up the skates to help put a bow on the festivities, playing in the annual Hurricanes Alumni Game presented by Coastal Credit Union against the NC State Icepack on Monday night at Lenovo Center.

BUY ALUMNI GAME TICKETS | LEARN MORE

Before the fellas try and relive some of their glory days, let's take a look back at some of the great moments that include some of those upcoming participants.

25_AlumniGame_Roster_2568x1444

The Miracle At Molson...

Carolina's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2002 featured plenty of drama along the way, encapsulated perfectly by its Game 4 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of that postseason on May 9, 2002.

Trailing 2-1 in the series and 3-0 early in the third period on the road against the Habs, Sean Hill, Bates Battaglia and Erik Cole combined to spark a remarkable Canes comeback in the final frame. Niclas Wallin went on to score the overtime winner for Carolina, finishing off the first of three straight wins for the team en route to a 4-2 series victory.

The Canes' seven overtime victories during that run are tied for the second most in a single playoff year in NHL history, including a thrilling 2-1 win in Toronto to win the Eastern Conference Final and a 3-2 victory in Detroit for the team's first-ever victory in a Stanley Cup Final. But neither of those would have been possible without the iconic Miracle At Molson.

The Wizard Works His Magic...

Brandon Sutter and Ray Whitney will skate together again and it reminded us of when the two hooked up for a dazzling tally in Raleigh on January 24, 2010.

There weren't many times in his Hall of Fame career that Zdeno Chara was on the wrong end of a highlight, but "The Wizard" walked right on by the 6-foot-9 monster before setting up Sutter for one of his career-best 21 goals that season.

When all was said and done for Whitney's career, he played 372 games with Carolina, the single-most of any team in his 1,330-game career.

Two-Man Advantage? Not So Fast...

The NHL didn't start keeping track of "Goals By Strength" as a statistical category until the 2009-10 season, and would you believe that the Canes haven't recorded a 3-on-5 goal since?

Well, they've scored at least one in team history, and it came courtesy of Mike Commodore on October 20, 2006.

One of just two shorthanded goals in Commodore's career, he jumped up in the play late in the game and put home an Erik Cole rebound.

Ladies And Gentlemen, The Stanley Cup...

No trip down memory lane at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd. would be complete without a look back at the franchise's crowning achievement (so far). In total 10 of the 19 members of Monday's alumni game roster helped capture the Stanley Cup back on June 19, 2006.

There are plenty of highlights from that decisive Game 7 against Edmonton, from Aaron Ward opening the scoring just 1:26 into the game, to Cam Ward's heroic pad save to protect a late lead, to Justin Williams putting the game on ice and starting the party in Raleigh - but for now, we'll just leave you with the best Cup lift in NHL history.

