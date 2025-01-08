A Trip Down Memory Lane Ahead Of The Canes' 2025 Alumni Game

RALEIGH, N.C. - A crew of former Hurricanes are making their way back to Raleigh to celebrate Eric Staal's jersey retirement and induction into the team's Hall of Fame.

Some will even be lacing up the skates to help put a bow on the festivities, playing in the annual Hurricanes Alumni Game presented by Coastal Credit Union against the NC State Icepack on Monday night at Lenovo Center.

Before the fellas try and relive some of their glory days, let's take a look back at some of the great moments that include some of those upcoming participants.