3 Canes Who Could Take A Step Forward This Season

Pyotr Kochetkov

The netminder said himself that he didn't have the 2024-25 season that he'd hoped, yet there were still many positives to be highlighted.

Looking solely at his year-over-year growth, the now 26-year-old started the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League. This past campaign, he graduated to becoming a full-time NHLer for the first time in his young career.

Now, it's about improving on his game while he's here.

Recording 27 wins (T-14th among all NHL goalies, including even with Igor Shesterkin) is nothing to sneeze at, but Kochetkov will eye getting his save percentage back on the right side of .900.

As we know and love with PK, he thrives in scrambling situations, and his high-danger save % ranked in the 92nd percentile among all NHL goalies, per NHL Edge. However, there were a few gaffes that led to easy-looking goals for opponents last year, posting just an .887 Mid-Range Save %.

If he is able to clean some of those up, it would lead to brighter pastures for #52.