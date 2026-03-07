Boeser breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game skid

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Marcus Pettersson tallied two assists, and Nikita Tolopilo made 20 saves for the Canucks (19-36-7), who were 0-5-2 in their previous seven games.

“We had a tough start. They stayed with it," Canucks coach Adam Foote said. "This type of day is hard. Leading up to it for a couple weeks is hard on the whole team, a lot of noise. You could tell that a couple guys felt a lot better after the deadline. It showed tonight.”

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 16 saves for the Blackhawks (23-29-10), who are 1-4-1 in their last six games. Soderblom was a late replacement for Spencer Knight, who was ill.

“I think one of the things we’ve done really well coming out of the (Olympic) break, we were excellent defensively for four games,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “So that puts you in position to win games every night. It puts you in position to win games against any style of team, and I just thought tonight we weren’t good enough defensively at all, or early. It showed.”

Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period. Donato followed his own dump-in off the end boards, picked up the puck and backhanded it into the net from a steep angle.