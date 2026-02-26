PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return from Break in Clash with Predators

AGAINST NASHVILLE

Chicago defeated the Predators, 3-0, in Nashville on Jan. 10. Drew Commesso made 36 saves on 36 shots (1.000 SV%) for his first career NHL win and shutout, while Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each recorded two points. Ryan Greene and Nick Lardis each scored one goal.

The Blackhawks have earned points in three-straight games at Bridgestone Arena (1-0-2) and have logged points in four of their last five games against Nashville overall (2-1-2). Bedard has notched points in six of his last seven games against Nashville (3G, 5A) and has points (1G, 3A) in three-straight against the club at Bridgestone Arena. He’s recorded nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 career games against them.