PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return from Break in Clash with Predators

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago travels to Nashville to begin four-game road trip following NHL season break
Chicago defeated the Predators, 3-0, in Nashville on Jan. 10. Drew Commesso made 36 saves on 36 shots (1.000 SV%) for his first career NHL win and shutout, while Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each recorded two points. Ryan Greene and Nick Lardis each scored one goal.
The Blackhawks have earned points in three-straight games at Bridgestone Arena (1-0-2) and have logged points in four of their last five games against Nashville overall (2-1-2). Bedard has notched points in six of his last seven games against Nashville (3G, 5A) and has points (1G, 3A) in three-straight against the club at Bridgestone Arena. He’s recorded nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 career games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on Feb. 4 at Nationwide Arena. Sam Rinzel led all skaters with 25:42 of time on ice, while notching three blocked shots and two hits. Nick Foligno returned from injury and shared first among all skaters with three hits while Frank Nazar shared first among all skaters with four shots on goal. Connor Murphy logged two hits and two blocked shots and Spencer Knight made 16 saves. Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks enter Thursday’s game having earned points in five of their last seven road games (4-2-1) The team has gone 21-for-22 (95.5%) on the kill over their last eight road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL. Connor Bedard has recorded points in five of his last seven road games (1G, 6A) and has tallied 24 points (6G, 18A) in 14 of his last 17 road games. Bedard has also registered 22 assists in 21 road games this season, which shares 14th in the NHL and leads the club.
The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 85.7% this season (150-for-175). The team has allowed only one power play goal against in its last nine games, going 20-for-21 (95.2%) over that span. Chicago has gone 39-for-42 (92.9%) on the penalty kill over their last 18 games.
Forward Teuvo Teravainen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, logging one assist in six games. The games marked his first appearance in the Olympics. He has notched 23 points (10G, 13A) in 50 games this season, sharing fifth on the club in goals (10), ranking sixth in assists (13) and sharing sixth in points (23).
|
ON THIS DAY
|
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
|
On Feb. 26, 2008, The Blackhawks acquired forward Andrew Ladd from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Tuomo Ruutu. Ladd logged 111 points (45G, 66A) in 203 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He also helped Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 2010, notching six points (3G, 3A) in 19 postseason games that season.
|
On Feb. 26, 1947, brothers Doug Bentley and Max Bentley each scored a hat trick in Chicago’s 9-7 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.