RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Connor Murphy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Connor Murphy. In addition, Chicago will retain 50 percent of Murphy’s salary cap hit as part of the trade.
Murphy, 32, has recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) in 60 contests with Chicago during the 2025-26 season. Murphy is tied for second among club blueliners with four goals so far this season. He also leads all Blackhawks with 87 blocked shots, while he ranks third among team defensemen and sixth among all Blackhawks skaters with 62 hits this season. Murphy skated in his 800th career NHL game on Jan. 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (20th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Murphy was acquired by the Blackhawks along with forward Laurent Dauphin via trade with Arizona in exchange for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson on June 23, 2017. The native of Dublin, Ohio has registered 124 points (34G, 90A) in 547 regular-season games with Chicago, serving as an alternate captain for six seasons from 2020-26. Murphy departs the organization ranked 12th in franchise history among defensemen in games played (547). The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman has skated in 805 career regular-season NHL games with Arizona and Chicago, posting 173 points (47G, 126A). He’s also played in nine postseason contests with the Blackhawks in 2020, notching four assists.