RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Connor Murphy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Connor Murphy. In addition, Chicago will retain 50 percent of Murphy’s salary cap hit as part of the trade.



Murphy, 32, has recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) in 60 contests with Chicago during the 2025-26 season. Murphy is tied for second among club blueliners with four goals so far this season. He also leads all Blackhawks with 87 blocked shots, while he ranks third among team defensemen and sixth among all Blackhawks skaters with 62 hits this season. Murphy skated in his 800th career NHL game on Jan. 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.