Jets tie it in final minute, top Blackhawks on Scheifele OT goal

Samberg had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-26-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2). Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

“We didn't do a very good job in the first two periods getting through the neutral zone, and if we did, we didn't have our numbers and we didn't have speed to get in on the forecheck,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “[I] thought we did a way better job of it in the third, and we got in, we got heavy, and we won some puck battles.”

Connor Bedard had two assists, and Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Blackhawks (23-28-10), who have lost four of five. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

“We didn't give them too much the first, probably, 50 minutes,” Bedard said. “I think then they're pressing (late), but we sit back a little bit. I think when you're defending a lead and you sit back, it's not a good recipe. We want to try to get in their end and cycle it and whatnot. And I thought we sat back a little bit.”

Samberg made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period with his first goal of the season. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Scheifele found Samberg with a cross-ice pass, and he beat Knight with a low wrist shot from the right circle to the glove side.

“I thought both goalies, probably, played really good, to be honest with you,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We probably had the better chances. I thought Connor Hellebuyck kept them in, probably, in the first part of the game. And then I thought Spencer did a good job kind of locking the door the last period there when we were kind of on our heels.”