Jets tie it in final minute, top Blackhawks on Scheifele OT goal

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, including the game-winner 2:06 into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets came back to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.
Winnipeg had tied it on Cole Perfetti’s goal with 39 seconds left in the third period.
“In that third period we played with some desperation,” Scheifele said. “We made some plays, we held on to the puck, we got a bunch of chances. … Guys were making plays, guys were supporting each other all over the ice and coming in with speed. We generated a lot.”
Scheifele scored with a wrist shot from above the left hash marks after Dylan Samberg recovered from a stick check by knocking the puck away from Chicago forward Ryan Greene in the Blackhawks zone and fed Scheifele.
“At first I thought I was going to chase a (Blackhawks) breakaway,” Scheifele said. “But obviously ‘Samby’ made an incredible play, knocking it down and making a great pass to me. Then it was just a good shot.”
Perfetti made it 2-2 with Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck pulled for the extra attacker. He took a pass from Scheifele in the left face-off circle, turned and scored with a wrist shot to the far side.
“We had a play in mind and it kind of worked,” Perfetti said. “I just tried to get it through. I knew that their centerman was going to be close to me and I was just getting support for [Scheifele]. Obviously, I had a little bit of time to get around the puck. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to make a play, so I tried to just deliver it to the net. Sometimes they go in.”
Samberg had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-26-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2). Hellebuyck made 18 saves.
“We didn't do a very good job in the first two periods getting through the neutral zone, and if we did, we didn't have our numbers and we didn't have speed to get in on the forecheck,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “[I] thought we did a way better job of it in the third, and we got in, we got heavy, and we won some puck battles.”
Connor Bedard had two assists, and Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Blackhawks (23-28-10), who have lost four of five. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.
“We didn't give them too much the first, probably, 50 minutes,” Bedard said. “I think then they're pressing (late), but we sit back a little bit. I think when you're defending a lead and you sit back, it's not a good recipe. We want to try to get in their end and cycle it and whatnot. And I thought we sat back a little bit.”
Samberg made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period with his first goal of the season. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Scheifele found Samberg with a cross-ice pass, and he beat Knight with a low wrist shot from the right circle to the glove side.
“I thought both goalies, probably, played really good, to be honest with you,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We probably had the better chances. I thought Connor Hellebuyck kept them in, probably, in the first part of the game. And then I thought Spencer did a good job kind of locking the door the last period there when we were kind of on our heels.”
Teravainen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:48, lifting a wrist shot from the slot that went bar down.
“‘Bucky’ held us in there for the first two periods and it was nice for us to kind of get going,” Scheifele said. “In this room in between periods we just said that we had to put our best foot forward and just see what happens. It was awesome that we got the win.”
Greene gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the third after Bedard fed him out of the left corner for a wrist shot from below the left face-off dot.
“I think that we played really good for lots of the game,” Blashill said. “I just thought we stopped kind of getting out of our zone clean. So because of that we were in our end for the last 10, 12 minutes maybe, and it's just a hard way to play. … I didn't think we gave up a whole bunch in that (late) stretch, but eventually they found a way obviously. So, disappointing for sure. You’ve got to find a way to win the hockey game.”
NOTES: Scheifele scored his 18th career overtime goal to add to the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record he already owns. … Winnipeg has gone to overtime in each of its past four games. … Bedard has 115 career assists, matching Eddie Olczyk for the most by a Blackhawks player age 20 or younger. Bedard had his 16th multipoint game of the season, the most by a Chicago player in a season since Patrick Kane (27) and Alex DeBrincat (22) in 2021-22. … Teravainen has three goals in his past two games and has points in all four games (three goals, two assists) since the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where the forward won a bronze medal with Team Finland.