Avalanche, Stars, Wild bulk up in Central with deals before Trade Deadline

The Avalanche and Stars could make the same claim, setting up a monumental stretch run into the postseason, not to mention a fascinating first two rounds.

Entering play Friday, Colorado (41-10-9) led the Central Division (and the overall NHL standings) with 91 points, six ahead of Dallas (38-14-9) and nine in front of Minnesota (36-16-10). Unless the Avalanche collapse down the stretch, the Stars and Wild appear locked in on a collision course for what stands to be an epic Western Conference First Round matchup.

“Look, to get where you want to get to, you’re going to have to beat tough teams along the way no matter who you face,” Nill said. “You just have to take care of business.

“No excuses.”

The Mammoth (33-25-4), another Central team, hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the West. With the goal of reaching the postseason for the first time since the Arizona Coyotes’ assets were transferred to Utah in 2024, the Mammoth made their own significant addition by landing defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in a trade with the Flames on Wednesday and will be anything but an easy out in the first round, should they make it.

It’s a division that features elite goal-scorers like Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, Dallas’ Jason Robertson and Minnesota’s Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov; arguably the two top defensemen in the world in the Wild’s Quinn Hughes and the Avalanche’s Cale Makar; and one of the best goalies in the NHL in the Stars’ Jake Oettinger, just to mention a few.

The retooling done by the Avalanche now gives them the most impressive cache of centers in the League. MacKinnon and Brock Nelson have been joined by Kadri and Roy up the middle, making for a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

For his part, Colorado GM Chris MacFarland said the moves made by the Avalanche had nothing to do with the transactions being completed by their division foes.

“Our division is very strong,” he said Friday night. “It goes beyond us. There’s Minnesota and Dallas. Utah is a very good hockey team. …

“We can’t worry about what those other teams are doing. They're going to do their business to try and improve. And we’re going to try to do the same and balance that.”