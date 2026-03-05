RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andrew Mangiapane and Conditional First-Round Pick from Oilers

Mangiapane, 29, has recorded 14 points (7G, 7A) in 52 contests in his first season with the Oilers during the 2025-26 campaign. He ranks seventh on the club with 51 hits, while his seven goals share 10th. He skated in his 500th career NHL game on Oct. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks. Mangiapane has also skated in one game with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season.



The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has compiled 257 points (130G, 127A) in 550 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and Oilers. He’s also registered 14 points (7G, 7A) in 37 career Stanley Cup Playoffs games with Calgary and Washington. He also has amassed 104 points (50G, 54A) in 121 career regular-season AHL games, and three points (1G, 2A) in five postseason contests.



On the international stage, the Toronto, Ontario native won a gold medal with Team Canada in the 2021 IIHF World Championship, sharing the tournament lead with seven goals and sharing third with 11 points in seven games. Mangiapane was originally selected by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.



Dickinson, 30, has registered 13 points (6G, 7A) in 47 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. Dickinson spent four seasons with Chicago from 2022-26, posting 94 points (44G, 50A) in 266 games and also served as an alternate captain in his last three seasons with the club. The forward set career highs in goals (22) and points (35) with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, and a career best in assists (21) during the 2022-23 campaign with Chicago.



Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks via trade from the Vancouver Canucks along with a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman on Oct. 7, 2022. Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward has compiled 168 points (74G, 94A) in 549 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars, Canucks and Blackhawks. He’s also skated in 40 career postseason games with the Stars, notching nine points (5G, 4A).



Dach, 23, has appeared in 53 games with the Blackhawks this season, posting career highs in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9). He also ranks 10th in the NHL with a career-high 189 hits. The forward compiled 16 points (5G, 11A) in 78 games with Chicago from 2024-26. He also posted 53 points (23G, 30A) in 81 regular-season AHL games across two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, Dach logged one goal in nine Calder Cup Playoffs games with the IceHogs.



Dach was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (62ndoverall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.na Coyotes in the first round (20th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Murphy was acquired by the Blackhawks along with forward Laurent Dauphin via trade with Arizona in exchange for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson on June 23, 2017. The native of Dublin, Ohio has registered 124 points (34G, 90A) in 547 regular-season games with Chicago, serving as an alternate captain for six seasons from 2020-26. Murphy departs the organization ranked 12th in franchise history among defensemen in games played (547). The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman has skated in 805 career regular-season NHL games with Arizona and Chicago, posting 173 points (47G, 126A). He’s also played in nine postseason contests with the Blackhawks in 2020, notching four assists.