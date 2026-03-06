RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Derrick Pouliot from New York Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Aidan Thompson.

Pouliot, 32, has appeared in 52 games with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, notching 28 points (2G, 26A). He is tied for eighth among AHL defensemen and leads all Wolfpack skaters with 26 assists this season, while his 28 points rank third on the club and lead all Wolfpack blueliners.

A 2106 Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has compiled 54 points (8G, 46A) in 226 career regular-season NHL games with the Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars from 2014-24. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has also posted 294 points (54G, 240A) in 462 career regular-season AHL games from 2013-26. Additionally, he’s played in 15 career AHL postseason games, totaling five points (2G, 3A). The 6-foot, 198-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Penguins in the first round (8th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Thompson, 24, has skated in 40 games with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) this season, recording 15 points (6G, 9A). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has compiled 16 points (6G, 10A) in 44 career AHL games with Rockford, and has posted four points (2G, 2A) in seven postseason contests with the club.The Fort Collins, Colo. native was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (90th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.