Panthers realistic but not 'quitting on anything,' GM says

DETROIT -- The Florida Panthers probably won’t make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, let alone win the Stanley Cup for the third year in a row. They’re just too worn down and beaten up.
But they have what it takes to contend for the Cup again next season. That’s why they made modest moves ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday -- and why they will consider resting players down the stretch.
“I don’t think we’re quitting on anything,” general manager Bill Zito told reporters in Fort Lauderdale, “but we’re also realistic.”
Two years ago, the Panthers added forwards Kyle Okposo and Vladimir Tarasenko ahead of the deadline, and they won the Cup for the first time. Last year, they added defenseman Seth Jones and forward Brad Marchand, and they went back-to-back.
This situation was different.
Florida appeared in the Stanley Cup Final the past three seasons. Many key players also participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. That’s a lot of hard hockey.
The Panthers entered the season without two of their best players: forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia, and captain Aleksander Barkov, who had surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee in training camp. Tkachuk missed 47 games before returning Jan. 19. Barkov is still recovering.
The injuries kept coming. Forward Tomas Nosek (knee) missed 60 games before returning March 3, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder) missed 57 before returning March 1. Forward Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) has missed the past 53 games; Jones (upper body) has missed the past 23.
The good news?
“We know we have pieces that make us better and stronger that’ll eventually come back into the fold, whether it’s this year or the start of next year,” coach Paul Maurice said before facing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.