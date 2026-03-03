PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Jets in Winnipeg

AGAINST WINNIPEG

Chicago defeated the Jets, 2-0 on Jan. 19 at United Center. Spencer Knight recorded a 32-save shutout, while Jason Dickinson and Connor Bedard each found the back of the net. Alex Vlasic recorded two assists.

Chicago has earned points in five of their last eight games against Winnipeg (2-3-3). Bedard is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 4A) against the Jets, including two multi-point games. He’s also recorded points (5G, 4A) in six of his eight career games against Winnipeg. Vlasic has logged points (2G, 3A) in four-straight games against Winnipeg and has six points (2G, 4A) in 10 career games against them.