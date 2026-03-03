PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Jets in Winnipeg

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Winnipeg in third of four meetings between the two teams this season
Chicago defeated the Jets, 2-0 on Jan. 19 at United Center. Spencer Knight recorded a 32-save shutout, while Jason Dickinson and Connor Bedard each found the back of the net. Alex Vlasic recorded two assists.
Chicago has earned points in five of their last eight games against Winnipeg (2-3-3). Bedard is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 4A) against the Jets, including two multi-point games. He’s also recorded points (5G, 4A) in six of his eight career games against Winnipeg. Vlasic has logged points (2G, 3A) in four-straight games against Winnipeg and has six points (2G, 4A) in 10 career games against them.
The Blackhawks defeated the Utah Mammoth, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at Delta Center. Arvid Soderblom recorded 22 saves for his first career NHL shutout. Teuvo Teravainen logged two goals, including the game-winning goal. Nick Foligno scored his 250th career NHL goal, while Landon Slaggert also found the back of the net. Alex Vlasic led all skaters with 24:24 of time on ice and recorded an assist. Four other Blackhawks skaters each registered one assist. Frank Nazar appeared in his 100th career NHL game and the Blackhawks went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill and outshot Utah in the game, 28-22.
Forward Teuvo Teravainen tallied two goals on Sunday against Utah and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A), which matches his season-long point streak (3x). He’s one point shy of recording his first four-game point streak since March 1-7, 2025 (2G, 5A). Teravainen has now registered points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games and now ranks fourth on the team in goals (12) and points (27), while ranking sixth in assists (15).
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist on Sunday and shares fourth among all league rookies and ranks second among NHL rookie defensemen with 20 assists this season. He also shares second among first year blueliners with 22 points this season. Levshunov recoded his 20th assist of the season on Sunday and tied Doug Wilson (1977-78) for the fifth-most by a Blackhawks rookie defenseman in a season in team history.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi recorded an assist against the Mammoth and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A). He’s also tallied points (1G, 5A) in five of his last six games. Bertuzzi leads the team with 26 goals this season, while ranking second on the club with 45 points (26G, 19A) in 57 games in 2025-26. His 19 assists also rank fourth among club skaters.
|
ON THIS DAY
|
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
|
On March 3, 2025, Goaltender Spencer Knight made his Blackhawks debut against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center, logging 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) and collecting the victory. Chicago won the game, 5-1.
|
Former Blackhawks forward Al Secord, was born on March 3, 1958 in Sudbury, Ontario. Secord notched 373 points (213G, 160A) in 486 career regular-season games with Chicago.