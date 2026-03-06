RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Nick Foligno to Minnesota Wild

“Nick’s captaincy and leadership have been instrumental in helping our young players develop both on and off the ice,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s been an exemplary role model who has helped us set the future culture of Blackhawks hockey over the last three years. It’s bittersweet to see him go, and we wish Nick – and his wife Janelle, and their kids Milana, Landon and Hudson – the best in this special opportunity to play with his brother in Minnesota.”

The Buffalo, N.Y. native has notched 83 points (35G, 48A) in 189 games with the Blackhawks from 2023-26. Foligno has appeared in 1,270 career regular-season games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks, totaling 608 points (250G, 358A). His 1,270 career NHL games rank 12th all-time among U.S.-born skaters. He’s also compiled 27 points (10G, 17A) in 68 career Stanley Cup Playoffs games with Ottawa, Columbus, Toronto and Boston.

Foligno was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.