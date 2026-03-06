RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Nick Foligno to Minnesota Wild

Chicago forward traded to Minnesota in exchange for future considerations

16x9-Trade2Team-Logos (1)
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has traded forward Nick Foligno to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Foligno, 38, has recorded 11 points (3G, 8A) in 37 contests with the Blackhawks this season, his third with Chicago. He also ranks third on the team with 87 hits in 2025-26. Serving as captain for the last two seasons, the 6-foot, 210-pound forward logged his 600th career NHL point on Oct. 28 against the Ottawa Senators and registered his 250th career NHL goal on Sunday against Utah.

“Nick’s captaincy and leadership have been instrumental in helping our young players develop both on and off the ice,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s been an exemplary role model who has helped us set the future culture of Blackhawks hockey over the last three years. It’s bittersweet to see him go, and we wish Nick – and his wife Janelle, and their kids Milana, Landon and Hudson – the best in this special opportunity to play with his brother in Minnesota.”

The Buffalo, N.Y. native has notched 83 points (35G, 48A) in 189 games with the Blackhawks from 2023-26. Foligno has appeared in 1,270 career regular-season games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks, totaling 608 points (250G, 358A). His 1,270 career NHL games rank 12th all-time among U.S.-born skaters. He’s also compiled 27 points (10G, 17A) in 68 career Stanley Cup Playoffs games with Ottawa, Columbus, Toronto and Boston.

Foligno was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

"We'll miss him as a group."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home on Friday to Face Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andrew Mangiapane and Conditional First-Round Pick from Oilers

RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Next Originals” Centennial Chapter Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop 3-2 Overtime Decision After Late Equalizer from Jets

RELEASE: Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Jets in Winnipeg

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Connor Murphy

RELEASE: Blackhawks Ice Center Officially Opens to Public with Completed Expansion

RECAP: Soderblom Makes 22 Saves Against Utah for First NHL Career Shutout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Mammoth in Sunday Matinee Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Avalanche

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue West to Face Avalanche on Saturday Night

Third Period Turnaround Results in Chicago Loss to Nashville on the Road

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return from Break in Clash with Predators

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Olivier Rodrigue to Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Olivier Rodrigue to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

RELEASE: Chicago Blackhawks 2026-27 Full and Half Season Memberships On Sale