Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Michael Bunting was traded to the Dallas Stars by the Nashville Predators on Thursday for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old forward has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games for the Predators this season.

“Michael is a tremendous addition to our roster,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His goal-scoring ability mixed with physicality makes him extremely tough to play against. We are looking forward to seeing him on the ice in Dallas.”

Bunting is in the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (No. 117) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Bunting has 250 points (108 goals, 142 assists) in 405 regular-season games for the Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Predators, and five points (two goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.