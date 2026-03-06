PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home on Friday to Face Canucks

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Vancouver at the United Center in Centennial Celebration Night
Chicago defeated Vancouver, 5-2, on Nov. 5 at Rogers Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick, while Connor Bedard posted two points (1G, 1A). Ilya Mikheyev scored the game-winning goal against his former team, while Ryan Donato registered two assists. Spencer Knight made 43 saves on 45 shots (.956 SV%). Donato is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A) against Vancouver and has posted points (2G, 5A) in five of his last six games against them. Artyom Levshunov is riding a three-game point streak (3A) against Vancouver, including his first career NHL point (1A) on March 15, 2025 at Rogers Arena.
The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. Connor Bedard notched two assists. Teuvo Teravainen scored a power play goal and shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. Ryan Greene found the back of the net and went 6-for-10 (60%) in the faceoff circle. Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel each registered an assist. Alex Vlasic logged a season-high 25:47 of time on ice and Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 32 shots (.906 SV%). Chicago went 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago has earned points in three of their last five games at United Center (2-2-1). The Blackhawks have gone 12-for-13 (92.3%) on the penalty kill over their last five home games since Jan. 19 , which ranks first in the NHL. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is riding a three-game home point streak (1G, 3A) and has tallied nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 12 games at United Center. Connor Bedard has recorded goals (2G) in back-to-back home games and has posted a point (3G, 2A) in four of his last six games at United Center.
Chicago scored a power play goal on Tuesday against Winnipeg and have recorded power play goals (4G) in four-straight games, which matches a season-long streak (2x). Should the Blackhawks score a power play goal on Friday against Vancouver, they would log power play goals in five-straight games for the first time since Jan. 13-22, 2021 (7G).
Forward Teuvo Teravainen scored a power play goal on Tuesday against Winnipeg and is riding a season-long four-game point streak (3G, 2A). Should he get a point against Vancouver on Friday, Teravainen would log his first five-game point streak since Feb. 27-March 7, 2025 (2G, 6A). He’s registered points (3G, 3A) in five of his last six games and now shares third on the team in goals (13), ranks fourth in points (28) and ranks sixth in assists (15).
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 6, 2013, the Blackhawk defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at United Center. It marked the 24th consecutive game without a regulation loss to open the shortened season. Chicago also set a new NHL record for most games in a row gaining at least one point.
On March 6, 1978, Bill Wirtz and Phil Esposito both won the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.