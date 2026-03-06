PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home on Friday to Face Canucks

HOME COOKIN'

Chicago has earned points in three of their last five games at United Center (2-2-1). The Blackhawks have gone 12-for-13 (92.3%) on the penalty kill over their last five home games since Jan. 19 , which ranks first in the NHL. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is riding a three-game home point streak (1G, 3A) and has tallied nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 12 games at United Center. Connor Bedard has recorded goals (2G) in back-to-back home games and has posted a point (3G, 2A) in four of his last six games at United Center.