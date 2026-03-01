PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Mammoth in Sunday Matinee Matchup

AGAINST UTAH

Chicago defeated the Mammoth, 3-1, on Oct. 13 at United Center. Ilya Mikheyev posted two goals, while Andre Burakovsky appeared in his 700th career NHL game and scored the game-winning goal. Spencer Knight made 22 saves on 23 shots (.957 SV%) for his 50th career NHL win. Forward Ryan Donato is riding a four-game point streak (1G, 3A) against Utah, including an assist in his last contest at Delta Center on Feb. 25, 2025. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded a point (1G, 3A) in four of his five career games against Utah, including a point (1G, 1A) in each of his two career games at Delta Center. Connor Bedard has tallied points(1G, 2A) in two of his last three games against Utah and has five points (1G, 4A) in five career games against the club. He leads the team in assists and points against Utah.