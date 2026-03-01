PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Mammoth in Sunday Matinee Matchup

🕒 TIME: 3:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Utah in second game of a weekend back-to-back and second of four meetings between the two teams this season
Chicago defeated the Mammoth, 3-1, on Oct. 13 at United Center. Ilya Mikheyev posted two goals, while Andre Burakovsky appeared in his 700th career NHL game and scored the game-winning goal. Spencer Knight made 22 saves on 23 shots (.957 SV%) for his 50th career NHL win. Forward Ryan Donato is riding a four-game point streak (1G, 3A) against Utah, including an assist in his last contest at Delta Center on Feb. 25, 2025. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded a point (1G, 3A) in four of his five career games against Utah, including a point (1G, 1A) in each of his two career games at Delta Center. Connor Bedard has tallied points(1G, 2A) in two of his last three games against Utah and has five points (1G, 4A) in five career games against the club. He leads the team in assists and points against Utah.
The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1, on Saturday evening at Ball Arena. Connor Bedard scored a power play goal for this 25th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuzzi logged an assist and two hits. Teuvo Teravainen also recorded an assist while Alex Vlasic led all club skaters with 23:09 of time on ice, notching two hits and two blocked shots. Colton Dach led all skaters with five hits and Spencer Knight made 32 saves on 34 shots (.941 SV%). Chicago went a perfect 4-for-4 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 85.6% this season (154-for-180). Chicago went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty against Colorado on Saturday and has gone 24-for-26 (92.3%) on the penalty kill over their last 11 games.
Forward Connor Bedard scored his 25th goal of the season against Colorado on Saturday and has tallied goals (5G) in five of his last six games and has logged points (5G, 2A) in six of his last seven outings. He ranks first on the team with 55 points and 30 assists in 45 games this season, while his 25 goals rank second. He's currently four games shy of 200 for his NHL career.
Forward Frank Nazar is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game against Utah on Sunday, having compiled 51 points (20G, 31A) in 99 career NHL games. His 51 points rank seventh among all skaters taken in the 2022 NHL Draft, while he’ll become the ninth skater from that draft to hit 100 career NHL games played. He currently ranks fifth on the club with 17 assists in 43 games this season, while his 24 points rank sixth.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On Mar. 1, 2022, Kyle Davidson was named General Manager. He had been interim GM since Oct 2021 and part of the Blackhawks organization for 12 seasons.
On March 1, 2014, the Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-1, in the 2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field. Jonathan Toews notched three points (2G, 1A), while Patrick Sharp (1G, 1A) logged two points. Corey Crawford made 31 saves on 32 shots (.969 SV%) for the victory.