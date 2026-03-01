DENVER -- Cale Makar scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Saturday.
RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Avalanche
Bedard scores lone goal in third-straight loss as Colorado rallies against Chicago
Gavin Brindley also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Avalanche (39-10-9), who have won four of six. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves.
"I liked our game tonight again, like the work ethic, the competitiveness, and I think out of the first three games, like that's the tightest we've been defensively,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think that that was a really good sort of first step coming out of the break on how we'd like to get in attack mode.”
Connor Bedard scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks (22-28-9), who have lost three straight and five of their past six. Spencer Knight made 32 saves.
“We need more depth scoring, for sure. We were close to having a lot of chances, and we just didn't handle the puck great,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “Like we could have had probably three or four 3-on-1s, and we just kind of mishandled them.
“So I thought there was opportunities for offense there that we just weren't able to take advantage of.”
Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:31 of the first period. Tyler Bertuzzi sent a cross-ice pass to Bedard in the right face-off circle, where he beat Blackwood to the glove side for his 25th of the season.
“We got to help him, obviously. I mean, it can't just be on Connor. He's doing his job. He's getting scoring chances. He's making plays,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “I mean, he could've had five tonight. So it's on the rest of us to pick it up and find a way to help him out, give him some run support, and that's just only going to make our team better, right? I think we got to figure out how to get more than one goal here and make it count.”
Makar tied it 1-1 at 19:51 of the second period. Five seconds after an Avalanche power play expired, MacKinnon lifted a saucer pass across the ice to Makar, who buried a snap shot to the far side from the right circle.
“I felt like we were grinding all the way from kind of halfway through the first and into the second and doing so many good things, and we just weren't getting the right bounces,” Makar said. “Just felt like we were breaking them down at the end of [the second] period, and then Nate made a great play and tried to throw out there, and you put yourself in good spots, good things happen. So got a little lucky, but it was good.”
Brindley put Colorado up 2-1 at 7:31 of the third period when he located the rebound of Sam Malinski’s point shot along Knight’s right pad and lifted it over the leg of the sprawling goaltender.
“That was just a big one, just confidence-wise,” Brindley said. “Sammy kind of walked, and I just kind of fell [down to] the net and the puck was just sitting there. So fortunate to put it home. Great shot by Sammy. That was a good little sequence there.”
Makar scored his second on an empty net at 18:33 for the 3-1 final.
NOTES: Makar recorded his 18th career multigoal game, which surpassed Kris Letang and tied Erik Karlsson for the second-most by active defensemen (minimum one game played in 2025-26). The list is topped by Roman Josi (23). ... MacKinnon recorded his third straight multiassist game (six assists).