Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Nicolas Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs received a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Roy, a 29-year-old forward, has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 59 games this season. He has one year remaining on a five-year, $15 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 8, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Roy was acquired by the Maple Leafs on July 1, in the trade that sent forward Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights.