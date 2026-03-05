Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Toronto receives conditional selections for forward, including in 1st round in 2027 or 2028

Nicolas Roy for trade story March 5 26

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nicolas Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs received a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Roy, a 29-year-old forward, has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 59 games this season. He has one year remaining on a five-year, $15 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 8, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Roy was acquired by the Maple Leafs on July 1, in the trade that sent forward Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 96) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy has 186 points (73 goals, 113 assists) in 428 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Maple Leafs, and 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 79 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

The Avalanche (41-10-9) are first in the NHL standings and six points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division. They visit the Stars on Friday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT).

The Maple Leafs (27-24-11) are seventh in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the Boston Bruins, who hold the second wild card in the East, and have played two more games.

In the event that the Avalanche's 2027 first-round selection is in the top 10, they will send their unprotected 2028 first-round pick to the Maple Leafs. Colorado currently holds three fifth-round selections in the 2026 Draft; the lowest of those three picks will be transferred to Toronto as part of the trade.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche acquired defenseman Nick Blankenberg from the Nashville Predators for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

