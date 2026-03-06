RELEASE: Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser Activated from Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) from injured reserve.

Kaiser, 23, has appeared in 57 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, logging career highs in goals (5) and points (12), while matching a career-high in assists (7). His five goals lead all club blueliners and he paces the club with 26 takeaways this season.

The Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.