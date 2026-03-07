Sabres aren't going to be pushovers anymore, Kekalainen says

Jarmo Kekalainen does not want the Buffalo Sabres to be a pushover anymore.

The Sabres general manager made that point loud and clear ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

“The one thing that I’ve noticed since we’ve had some success is that teams try to test us a little bit,” Kekalainen said. “They’ve been trying to push us around, and I think we added some elements that that’s not going to happen so easily anymore.”

Buffalo (37-19-6) has been arguably the NHL's most surprising story this season.

On Dec. 8, the Sabres were in last place in the Atlantic Division and coming off a 7-4 loss at the Calgary Flames. One week later, Kekalainen was hired as general manager, replacing Kevyn Adams.

Since then, the Sabres have gone an NHL-best 23-5-2 and have catapulted into a tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic. As a result, Buffalo is in a strong position to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11, the longest drought in League history.

But when Kekalainen took over, he set the bar higher than just qualifying for the playoffs. He wanted Buffalo to be a Stanley Cup contender.

“Our guys compete, and I think that’s the thing that I give this group and coaching staff a lot of credit for,” Kekalainen said. “I think everybody knows we have a lot of skill, but our guys compete and we’ve shown a lot of character throughout the season, and that’s part of the growth process, too, and I think that’s the greatest part of the success here in the last few months that I’ve seen. We’ve really shown a lot of character.”

Kekalainen decided to reward that growth by being a buyer at the deadline.

The Sabres acquired forward Sam Carrick in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn were acquired from the Winnipeg Jets for forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Later in the day, the Sabres made another trade with the Jets, sending them a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft for forward Tanner Pearson.

“We have a lot of faith in this group the way they’ve been playing, the way they’re competing, the way they’re having fun,” Kekalainen said. “So, we wanted to reward the group as well, to show them that we have that faith and we want to help them and bring in some players in different areas that we needed. I think we addressed those needs, and we’re a stronger team because of it.”

Stronger, and bigger, especially on the back end.