RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Next Originals” Centennial Chapter Night

5:00 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans can explore an NHL Edge exhibit highlighting the next generation of advanced analytics shaping how the game is played and understood today. Fans can also step into the crease with an interactive virtual reality goalie experience, alongside a visual evolution of goaltending equipment – from Tony Esposito’s era to today’s modern gear.

6:00 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Friday's game will receive a Tommy Hawk bobblehead, also courtesy of BMO.

7:00 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for a can’t-miss pregame ceremony. Beginning just after warmups ahead of the 7:30 p.m. puck drop, Blackhawks TV Color Analyst Darren Pang will emcee the tribute that’s full of surprises and unforgettable moments, acknowledging the efforts to inspire the next generation of players, fans and moments still to come.

limited tickets remain for Friday's celebration night, and fans wishing to attend can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information. For local fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio. Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch for more information.