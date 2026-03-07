NHL Trade Deadline day 'little more quiet than normal'

Slow news day?
Realistically no, Friday, 2026 NHL Trade Deadline day, will still be the newsiest day on the NHL calendar this season. But this deadline day paled in comparison to previous years.
There were 20 trades involving 33 players completed Friday, the slowest amount of activity on an NHL trade deadline day since April 12, 2021, when there were 17 deals involving 26 players.
Deadline day activity in the past four seasons averaged 22 trades and 36.75 players moved.
There was a late push just before 3 p.m. ET with trades also trickling in two hours after, which happens every year on deadline day, but this deadline day was different.
“I wouldn’t say the volume of calls in and out was any more or less than any other year,” Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said, “but around the League, it maybe seemed a little more quiet than normal.”
It might be the new normal.
“I thought that it would play out that exact same way that it played out,” Utah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said.
There were still some significant trades.
The New York Islanders acquired center Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings got defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues, both bolstering their chances of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a wide open Eastern Conference.
The Colorado Avalanche beat the deadline buzzer to get center Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames, and in the move nobody seemed to see coming, longtime Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in the wee hours of the morning.