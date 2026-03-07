NHL Trade Deadline day 'little more quiet than normal'

Playing into that is that this was not a trade market flush with rentals. The three most well-known players moved Friday – Kadri, Schenn and Faulk -- all have term left on their deals.

Players with term are viewed as being more valuable than rentals because teams can grow with them. And with selling teams holding firm on their asking prices, it limits the trade market entirely unless the buying team is willing to go further than it initially planned to go.

“Sometimes other clubs make that easy on you because of the simple fact of their ask and what they're doing, and it would deplete your entire organization and you're not going to do that,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes the ask for some of the elite players that were available, it wasn't even questioned that we do that as an organization.”

The cap growth has also allowed teams to re-sign their own players more often than in previous years. That’s a big reason why this was not a rental market.

All of the top players on the pending unrestricted free agent list at the start of the season already have new contracts for next season, including Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, Kirill Kaprizov, Martin Necas, Adrian Kempe and Kyle Connor.

The top pending UFAs now are Alex Tuch with the Buffalo Sabres, Nick Schmaltz with the Mammoth and Bobrovsky with the Panthers.

Buffalo and Utah are in the thick of the playoff races, so Tuch and Schmaltz weren’t going anywhere. The Panthers want to re-sign Bobrovsky.

“You saw that this year, coming down the stretch, everybody got re-signed and there wasn't a lot of people or inventory into the market,” Armstrong said. “I think it's kind of what we're going to see for the next few years.”

Changes in the collective bargaining agreement also played a role in a quieter deadline day.

Starting this year, teams are not permitted to make double salary cap retention trades.

It used to be that the trading team would agree to retain cap on a player and the acquiring team would include a third team in the deal that would help broker it by retaining another portion. That eased the cap burden on the acquiring team and opened the market for more moves.

Now there has to be a 75-day separation between retentions on the same player.

“Teams would have made more moves if prices were split in half,” New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “I think it was obvious by looking at the past and how many double retentions there have been versus this year. … The double retention has been a staple for this day forever, and when you take that out, it's probably why you saw as, I don't want to say little trades, but not as many as the past.”

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff called it, “an interesting dynamic in the League right now.”

It all played a role in a quieter deadline day, and we all might have to get used to it as being the new normal.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika, senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale, deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, staff writer Tracey Myers, and independent correspondents Darrin Bauming and Robby Stanley contributed to this story.