RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 21, has appeared in four games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, notching one assist. He’s also recorded 23 points (2G, 21A) in 45 AHL games with the IceHogs this season. He ranks third on the club and leads all team blueliners with 21 assists, while his 23 points also lead all Rockford defensemen.

The Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow evening at United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.