RELEASE: Blackhawks Ice Center Officially Opens to Public with Completed Expansion

Additional Details on Expanded Facility Spaces

Rocky's Table and Tap

A tribute to the late Chairman Rocky Wirtz, Rocky’s Table & Tap expands on a beloved United Center favorite – now reimagined as the signature dining destination at Blackhawks Ice Center. Backed by One Off Hospitality, the premier culinary team behind some of Chicago’s most iconic restaurants such as Big Star, The Publican and avec, the menu elevates classic rink fare with restaurant-quality execution. Anchored by Rocky’s iconic fried chicken bucket, served hot, crispy and perfect for sharing, guests can also enjoy smash burgers, hearty sandwiches, pizza and other reimagined game day staples, all paired with a curated cocktail list and local beer selections. Rocky’s Table & Tap offers fans, families and neighbors a warm, spirited gathering place to connect whether you’re hitting the ice or not.

Raise the Cup Café

Created as an all-day hub, Raise the Cup Café complements the facility’s premium dining with a welcoming, quick-service experience. Built on One Off Hospitality’s local brands and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Paul Kahan’s expertise, the café extends the facility’s chef-driven approach through elevated, everyday offerings. The café features Publican-quality pastries – including croissants, chocolate morning buns and seasonal muffins – alongside fresh-made sandwiches like the egg, bacon and aged cheddar, grilled cheese and chicken Caesar wrap. A lineup of smoothies and snacks provide fuel for those on the go, while a full La Colombe coffee program offers everything from lattes and cappuccinos to cold brew and seasonal specialties. With additional soft drinks, beer and wine available, Raise the Cup Café serves as a natural gathering spot and enhances the center’s offerings throughout the day.

Lounges

Designed as welcoming spaces for all visitors, the lounges offer flexible, comfortable areas to work, relax and recharge throughout the day. Outfitted with soft seating, communal tables and dedicated quiet zones, they provide a calm retreat from the energy of the rinks – ideal for parents & guardians, community members, students and remote workers alike. Reliable Wi-Fi, ample outlets and comfortable furnishings turn these lounges into natural gathering spots where guests can stay productive, meet with one another or simply unwind. Whether popping in between activities or spending an afternoon on site, visitors will find the lounges to be versatile, inviting spaces that support the full rhythm of community life within Blackhawks Ice Center.

Patio

Set against striking views of the Chicago skyline with a direct sightline to the future 1901 Project campus, this open-air patio serves as one of the center’s most vibrant community spaces. Accommodating up to 150 guests, the patio is designed for versatility – welcoming everything from casual neighborhood meet-ups and watch parties to corporate gatherings, team celebrations and family events. Comfortable furnishings, atmospheric lighting and proximity to dining options makes this a dynamic, inclusive environment that extends the Blackhawks Ice Center experience well beyond the ice.

Hospitality Spaces

The expanded hospitality offerings at Blackhawks Ice Center create a versatile event environment designed to support gatherings of all sizes. These thoughtfully designed spaces provide flexible configurations, modern presentation capabilities and access to on-site food and beverage services, making the facility an adaptable destination for meetings, community programs and large-scale events.