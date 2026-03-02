RELEASE: Blackhawks Ice Center Officially Opens to Public with Completed Expansion

Chicago’s premier hockey destination welcomes fans to explore new amenities, highlighted by the debut of Centennial Hall

Staircase Entry
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Fifth Third Bank continues its longstanding support as the facility’s presenting sponsor

A new chapter begins for Chicago’s hockey community as the expansion of Blackhawks Ice Center officially opens to the public, unveiling a fan-forward space built for unforgettable moments on and off the ice. Whether visiting for a game, a skate, a coffee or to discover what’s new, the refreshed facility offers fans, families and neighbors an inviting, thoughtfully crafted destination built around their experience.

With two new rinks recently becoming operational, the fully expanded campus now introduces an elevated collection of premium spaces designed to transform how athletes, fans and community members engage with the sport. These additions further solidify Blackhawks Ice Center as a dynamic destination where world-class hockey development meets immersive, year-round experiences.

Feature Staircase-Entry
Centennial Hall_1
Centennial Hall_2
Lounge_First Floor
Lounge_Second Floor
+5 Raise the Cup Café_1
Raise the Cup Café_2
Rocky's Table & Tap_1
Rocky's Table & Tap_2
USG Arena_1
USG Arena_2

GALLERY: Blackhawks Ice Center Official Opening

Featured set of architectural photos from inside Blackhawks Ice Center

“From the beginning, our goal has been to create a facility that not only serves our Blackhawks players, but also opens doors for the next generation and the broader Chicago community,” said Danny Wirtz, Chairman and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. “Blackhawks Ice Center represents the future of hockey in the Midwest – a place where innovation meets tradition and where our vision for growing the game comes to life.”

The expanded facility’s featured spaces include:

Centennial Hall

Situated between Rink 3 and USG Arena, Centennial Hall is an immersive tribute to the franchise’s 100-year legacy, featuring dynamic displays, rotating artifact cases and interactive storytelling that connect visitors of all ages to the franchise’s rich history. Free and open to the public during facility hours, the space celebrates defining eras, championship milestones and the individuals who shaped the team’s culture and impact. Centennial Hall will also become the permanent home of the Blackhawks Hall of Fame when it launches in April.

USG Arena

As one of the two new rinks added through the expansion, USG Arena elevates the standard for modern hockey venues. With seating for up to 2,000 spectators, the arena includes a center-hung scoreboard, video ribbon boards, NHL-quality lighting and audio, full broadcast capabilities and premium party decks that redefine the fan experience. Enhanced locker room amenities, onsite parking and elevated food and beverage options support athletes and visitors alike, while its arrival as the future home of the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Chicago Steel positions the arena as a leading destination for elite hockey.

Elevated Hospitality Locations

Expanded hospitality areas bring chef-driven dining, comfortable gathering spaces and elevated social experiences together across the facility. Guests can enjoy premium offerings at Rocky’s Table & Tap, quick-service favorites at Raise the Cup Café, and relaxed, flexible areas throughout the lounges – creating a welcoming environment that supports everything from casual meetups to all-day visits. More detail on these spaces can be found below.

A closer look at Chicago’s new premier hockey destination

Additionally, Fifth Third Bank, a partner since the facility’s opening, continues its role as presenting sponsor of Blackhawks Ice Center. As part of the renewed partnership, Fifth Third Bank will also appear on the Blackhawks’ practice jerseys and serve as the official sponsor of Every Shift, the team’s behind-the-scenes documentary series.

“The Blackhawks Ice Center presented by Fifth Third Bank name reflects the strength and evolution of our partnership,” said Mark Heckler, Regional President at Fifth Third Bank. “We’re proud to continue working alongside the Blackhawks to support programs that strengthen neighborhoods, expand opportunities and bring Chicagoans together.”

Whether hosting a community celebration, unforgettable rink-side event or corporate gathering, Blackhawks Ice Center offers premium spaces designed for every occasion. Explore event options and inquire about availability at BlackhawksIceCenter.com – your destination for world-class hockey experiences and exceptional hospitality.

Additional Details on Expanded Facility Spaces

Rocky's Table and Tap

A tribute to the late Chairman Rocky Wirtz, Rocky’s Table & Tap expands on a beloved United Center favorite – now reimagined as the signature dining destination at Blackhawks Ice Center. Backed by One Off Hospitality, the premier culinary team behind some of Chicago’s most iconic restaurants such as Big Star, The Publican and avec, the menu elevates classic rink fare with restaurant-quality execution. Anchored by Rocky’s iconic fried chicken bucket, served hot, crispy and perfect for sharing, guests can also enjoy smash burgers, hearty sandwiches, pizza and other reimagined game day staples, all paired with a curated cocktail list and local beer selections. Rocky’s Table & Tap offers fans, families and neighbors a warm, spirited gathering place to connect whether you’re hitting the ice or not.

Raise the Cup Café

Created as an all-day hub, Raise the Cup Café complements the facility’s premium dining with a welcoming, quick-service experience. Built on One Off Hospitality’s local brands and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Paul Kahan’s expertise, the café extends the facility’s chef-driven approach through elevated, everyday offerings. The café features Publican-quality pastries – including croissants, chocolate morning buns and seasonal muffins – alongside fresh-made sandwiches like the egg, bacon and aged cheddar, grilled cheese and chicken Caesar wrap. A lineup of smoothies and snacks provide fuel for those on the go, while a full La Colombe coffee program offers everything from lattes and cappuccinos to cold brew and seasonal specialties. With additional soft drinks, beer and wine available, Raise the Cup Café serves as a natural gathering spot and enhances the center’s offerings throughout the day.

Lounges

Designed as welcoming spaces for all visitors, the lounges offer flexible, comfortable areas to work, relax and recharge throughout the day. Outfitted with soft seating, communal tables and dedicated quiet zones, they provide a calm retreat from the energy of the rinks – ideal for parents & guardians, community members, students and remote workers alike. Reliable Wi-Fi, ample outlets and comfortable furnishings turn these lounges into natural gathering spots where guests can stay productive, meet with one another or simply unwind. Whether popping in between activities or spending an afternoon on site, visitors will find the lounges to be versatile, inviting spaces that support the full rhythm of community life within Blackhawks Ice Center.

Patio

Set against striking views of the Chicago skyline with a direct sightline to the future 1901 Project campus, this open-air patio serves as one of the center’s most vibrant community spaces. Accommodating up to 150 guests, the patio is designed for versatility – welcoming everything from casual neighborhood meet-ups and watch parties to corporate gatherings, team celebrations and family events. Comfortable furnishings, atmospheric lighting and proximity to dining options makes this a dynamic, inclusive environment that extends the Blackhawks Ice Center experience well beyond the ice.

Hospitality Spaces

The expanded hospitality offerings at Blackhawks Ice Center create a versatile event environment designed to support gatherings of all sizes. These thoughtfully designed spaces provide flexible configurations, modern presentation capabilities and access to on-site food and beverage services, making the facility an adaptable destination for meetings, community programs and large-scale events.

  • Calder Room: A newly added multipurpose space ideal for meetings, presentations or team gatherings, the Calder Room features flexible seating for up to 30 guests. Outfitted with presentation-ready technology and adaptable layouts, it serves as a convenient environment for planning sessions, workshops or small-group programming.
  • Second Floor Events: A versatile, premium event space offering flexible configurations for private rentals year-round. Designed to pair seamlessly with the facility’s chef-driven food and beverage programs – including the option to incorporate spaces such as Rocky’s Table & Tap or the patio – this area provides an elevated setting for gatherings of all kinds.
  • Ice-Level Takeovers: For large-scale events, one rink can be fully covered with durable flooring to create up to 17,000 square feet of open, customizable space – ideal for conferences, trade shows, corporate activations, community festivals or sporting events such as ball hockey and futsal. This space can host up to 400 guests, offering an expansive backdrop that transforms the facility into a true multipurpose event venue.

