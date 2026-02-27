Predators score 3 goals in 3rd period to rally past Blackhawks

Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks (22-27-9), who are 1-5-2 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 22 saves.

“We’ve got to find a way to win the game,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s part of this process of growing. You’re on the road, you get the lead and then you end up killing a penalty. You’ve got to find a way to kill the penalty. It’s 2-2, and then we let the third one in there. We’ve got to find a way to win that game.”

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:50 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle after a giveaway from Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

Bedard scored for the Blackhawks to make it 1-1 at 4:13 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle after receiving a backhand pass from Ryan Greene.

“I thought [Greene and Andre Burakovsky] were unreal tonight, like they have been all year,” Bedard said. “They made the game real easy for me. I think they set me up for five, six Grade-A’s and it’s on me to put maybe one more of those in and maybe it’s a different game. They made the game really easy for me tonight, and I thought we had some chances and we can build on that.”