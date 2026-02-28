PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue West to Face Avalanche on Saturday Night

🕒 TIME: 5:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago continues four-game road trip with matchup against Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena
Chicago fell to the Avalanche, 1-0, on Nov. 23 at United Center. Spencer Knight made 25 saves on 26 shots (.962 SV%) in the game. Chicago has taken points in three of their last five games against the Avalanche (2-2-1). Knight has posted a .935 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average in three career games against Colorado. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has posted assists (5A) in four of his last seven games against Colorado at Ball Arena. He’s also registered five helpers over his last six games and 12 points (2G, 10A) over his last 13 contests against the Avalanche. A former member of the Avalanche, Andre Burakovsky notched 150 points (61G, 89A) in 191 regular-season games with Colorado from 2019-22. He also logged 29 points (11G, 18A) in 37 postseason games with the club and helped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.
The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators, 4-2, on Thursday evening at Bridgestone Arena. Connor Bedard found the back of the net, while leading all skaters with five shots on goal and leading all forwards with 21:29 of time on ice. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a power play goal. Ryan Greene, Sam Rinzel and Teuvo Teravainen each logged an assist. Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each notched three hits. Spencer Knight posted 22 saves.
The Blackhawks lead the NHL with 84 points and 60 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 24 goals rank third. Chicago also ranks first in the league with 20.5% of their points and 23.4% of their assists coming from rookie skaters. Forward Ryan Greene leads all NHL rookies with 628 faceoffs taken and 286 faceoff wins in 2025-26. He also shares 10th among all league rookies with 14 assists this season.
Forward Connor Bedard scored his career-high 24th goal of the season against Nashville on Thursday and has tallied goals (4G) in four of his last five games and has logged points (4G, 2A) in five of his last six outings. He ranks first on the team with 54 points and 30 assists in 45 games this season, while his 24 goals rank second.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 10th power play goal of the season on Thursday and has tallied points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four games. With his power play goal against Nashville, Bertuzzi became the second Blackhawks skater since 2000 to record at least 10 power play goals in back-to-back seasons, joining Alex Debrincat (2018-20). Bertuzzi leads the team with 26 goals this season.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On Feb. 28, 2015, The Blackhawks acquired forward Antoine Vermette from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Klas Dahlbeck and a 2015 first-round pick. He helped Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 2015, notching seven points (4G, 3A) in 20 postseason games that season.
On Feb. 28, 1929, the Blackhawks and New York Rangers played to a 0-0 tie at the Detroit Olympia. It was Chicago’s eighth-straight game without scoring a goal, which is an NHL record. Charlie Gardiner recorded the shutout for Chicago.