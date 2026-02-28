PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue West to Face Avalanche on Saturday Night

AGAINST COLORADO

Chicago fell to the Avalanche, 1-0, on Nov. 23 at United Center. Spencer Knight made 25 saves on 26 shots (.962 SV%) in the game. Chicago has taken points in three of their last five games against the Avalanche (2-2-1). Knight has posted a .935 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average in three career games against Colorado. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has posted assists (5A) in four of his last seven games against Colorado at Ball Arena. He’s also registered five helpers over his last six games and 12 points (2G, 10A) over his last 13 contests against the Avalanche. A former member of the Avalanche, Andre Burakovsky notched 150 points (61G, 89A) in 191 regular-season games with Colorado from 2019-22. He also logged 29 points (11G, 18A) in 37 postseason games with the club and helped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.