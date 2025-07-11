Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Top prospects from the Stars and Red Wings visit Frisco for two games at Comerica Center

Prospect Games_WEB_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars, in conjunction with the Detroit Red Wings, announced today that the 2025 NHL Prospect Games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. A complete roster for the two-day event will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 14

Dallas Stars @ Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m. CT

Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets. Victory Club Member presale will take place during the week of Aug. 25, with the StarCenter programming presale window taking place during the week of Sept. 1. Tickets will be available to the general public on Sept. 5 on DallasStars.com.

More information on streaming for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games will be released at a later date.

