FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars, in conjunction with the Detroit Red Wings, announced today that the 2025 NHL Prospect Games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. A complete roster for the two-day event will be announced at a later date.
Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule
Saturday, Sept. 13
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, Sept. 14
Dallas Stars @ Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m. CT
Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets. Victory Club Member presale will take place during the week of Aug. 25, with the StarCenter programming presale window taking place during the week of Sept. 1. Tickets will be available to the general public on Sept. 5 on DallasStars.com.
More information on streaming for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games will be released at a later date.