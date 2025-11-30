Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators

View the latest information on the matchup against Ottawa, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Ottawa Senators
Record
16-5-4 (7-4-1 Home)
12-8-4 (6-5-2 Away)
Rank
36 Points (2nd in Central)
28 Points (3rd in Atlantic)
Power Play
31.8% (27-for-85)
22.7% (17-for-75)
Penalty Kill
78.5% (62-for-79)
71.0% (49-for-69)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators Sunday night for the second and final time this season. Dallas took game one vs. Ottawa with a 3-2 overtime win on Nov. 11 in Ottawa.
  • Dallas is 27-17-5 all-time vs. Ottawa, including a 16-8-1 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won four of their last six games played against the Senators (4-2-0), dating back to Dec. 8, 2022. Dallas has also won their last three games played at American Airlines Center vs. Ottawa.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Sunday’s contest riding a three-game point streak vs. Ottawa, earning six points (2-4—6) during that span. In all, Robertson has eight points (2-6—8) in nine career games against the Senators, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.
  • Forward Roope Hintz scored the game-winning goal in Dallas' last game against Ottawa on Nov. 11, a 3-2 overtime win. Hintz enters Sunday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Senators, collecting four points (3-1—4) during that span. In all, Hintz has registered eight points (3-5—8) in 12 career games played vs. Ottawa.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (8-4—12, 6 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-11—22, 16 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-4—6, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-12—21, 38 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-1—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (8-9—17, 23 GP)
Jamie Benn (9-7—16, 25 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen played in his 500th NHL game in Dallas’ last game on Nov. 28, a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth. He recorded two assists on Friday, marking his 54th career multi-assist game, tying Craig Hartsburg for the second most in franchise history among defensemen according to NHL Stats. His performance against Utah was also his sixth multi-point outing this season. Heiskanen has 22 points (3-19—22) in 25 games played this season, ranking fourth on the Stars and tying for sixth among all NHL defensemen in scoring this season entering play Saturday. Heiskanen is averaging 25:56 of ice time per game this season, which was the third-highest total in the NHL entering play Saturday. In his career against Ottawa, Heiskanen has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in 13 games.

Senators forward Shane Pinto leads the team in both goals (12) and shots taken (61) while ranking fourth in scoring (12-6—18) through 24 games played this season. Pinto also ranks tied for first in even strength points (11-5—16), tied for fourth in takeaways (7) and fifth in time on ice per game played (19:33) among Ottawa skaters this season. In his career against Dallas, Pinto has recorded five points (2-3—5) in seven games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have the best power play in the NHL, and the past week might reveal why.

Dallas had a golden opportunity to go ahead with a two-man advantage in the third period recently in Calgary, and was overly patient and conservative. The man advantage failed, and the Flames ended up winning in the shootout.

Two games later, the lads in Victory Green received a two-man advantage against the Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Glen Gulutzan called a timeout and assistant coach Neal Graham gave impassioned instruction on the bench, and Dallas scored within 20 seconds. The Stars were so efficient, they added a second power play goal en route to an 8-3 win.

Then, on Friday, the Stars once again earned a two-man advantage and once again used urgency and aggression. This time, the goal came within 30 seconds, and it provided the margin of victory in a 4-3 win over Utah.

“You need to take advantage of those,” Gulutzan said. “It’s not always how many you score, it’s when you score. We have been good at scoring at the right time.”

Bottom line, they have actually been great – and that’s a big reason the team is 16-5-4, the second best record in the NHL. Dallas currently ranks first in power play success at 31.8 percent. Even more impressive, the Stars’ 27 power play goals are head and shoulders above second-place Minnesota, which has 22.

It's a huge boost for the new coaching staff after Dallas finished 17th last season at 22.0 percent and was 10th in power play goals at 55. Gulutzan was an assistant coach who was running the power play in Edmonton, so he has had a lot of success in his career. Graham was the head coach with the Texas Stars, so he and Gulutzan have built a bond.

Gulutzan said he understands the dynamic of being an assistant coach, so he gives his assistants the room to make decisions. He calls himself a sounding board for Graham, and that seems to be working very well.

“They have been giving us a different perspective and helping us be successful on the different (penalty kills) that we are facing,” said Johnston, who scored on Friday. “I think they have done an awesome job getting us that information and then letting us use our skill to capitalize.”

Johnston leads the NHL with 10 power play goals, and said he is lucky to be in a group that has this much talent. Rantanen made a great setup against Utah, and players like Heiskanen, Hintz, Seguin and Robertson have also had fantastic assists in recent games.

“The biggest thing for me is being ready for the puck,” Johnston said. “The guys we have out there are making plays and looking to find you around the net. We’ve done a great job creating chances on the power play. It was a great pass by Mikko to find me to score.”

As for the lessons learned from Calgary? Well, Johnston said that’s what good teams do.

“We’re always adjusting and trying to find those different looks,” Johnston said. “That Calgary one would have been a good one to get, but we learned from it. You should score 5-on-3, so it’s important that we execute when we get an opportunity.”

Key Numbers 🔢

160

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger won his 160th game on Friday, tying Ed Belfour for third-most in franchise history. Oettinger did it in 268 games. Belfour did it in 307.

2

Dallas is tied for last in empty net goals with 2. Rantanen hit a post on Friday with the net empty. The Stars lead the league in one-goal wins.

55.4 percent

Hintz has taken 65 power play faceoffs and won 55.4 percent.

He Said It 📢

“You can’t bring guys in here and try to put a lasso on them. You’ve got to let them play to their strengths and give them confidence. I think they have done a really good job with that, and you can see they’re starting to feel more and more comfortable.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact depth defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Vladislav Kolyachonok are being given the room to find their game at the NHL leve

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Rangers
December 2
6:00 p.m.
Madison Square Garden
New Jersey Devils
December 3
6:00 p.m.
Prudential Center
San Jose Sharks
December 5
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

