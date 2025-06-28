Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2025 NHL Draft

Cameron Schmidt -- Right Wing (third round, 94th overall)

Schmidt spent the 2024-25 season with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. The five-foot-eight, 160-pound forward posted 40 goals, 38 assists and 78 points (40-38—78) in 61 regular-season games while earning nine points (4-5—9) in five postseason contests this season. He led the club in goals (40) and total points (78) while ranking fourth in assists (38). Schmidt's 40 goals this season shared seventh overall in the WHL. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Schmidt represented his country at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championship where he tallied four points (2-2—4) in seven games, ranking 12th on the team. Additionally, Schmidt recorded four points (3-1—4) in five games for Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, ranking fourth in goals (3) and sixth in points (4).

Elite Prospects