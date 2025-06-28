Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2025 NHL Draft

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell concluded the 2025 NHL Draft by selecting six players on Saturday. Below is a review of all six selections from the two-day draft at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Cameron Schmidt -- Right Wing (third round, 94th overall)
Schmidt spent the 2024-25 season with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. The five-foot-eight, 160-pound forward posted 40 goals, 38 assists and 78 points (40-38—78) in 61 regular-season games while earning nine points (4-5—9) in five postseason contests this season. He led the club in goals (40) and total points (78) while ranking fourth in assists (38). Schmidt's 40 goals this season shared seventh overall in the WHL. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Schmidt represented his country at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championship where he tallied four points (2-2—4) in seven games, ranking 12th on the team. Additionally, Schmidt recorded four points (3-1—4) in five games for Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, ranking fourth in goals (3) and sixth in points (4).
Brandon Gorzynski -- Left Wing (fourth round, 126th overall)
Gorzynski, 18, appeared in 68 regular-season games for Calgary Hitmen in the WHL, registering 42 points (17-25—42) with a plus/minus rating of +27. He added eight points (4-4—8) in 11 postseason contests for the team. The six-foot-two, 185-pound forward also recorded three points (2-1—3) in six games for Rocky Mountain District (USA-S17).
Atte Joki -- Center (fifth round, 146th overall)
Joki, 17, posted 32 points (15-17—32) in 40 regular-season games with Lukko U20 (U20 SM-sarja). He ranked fourth on the club in goals (15), shared seventh in assists (17) and sixth in points (32). The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward also registered five points (3-2—5) in 11 playoff games. Since joining Lukko in 2023-24, Joki has recorded 53 points (28-25—53) in 86 regular-season games. A native of Nokia, Finland, Joki represented his home country (Finland U18) at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, totaling five points (2-3—5) in four games.
Måns Goos -- Goaltender (fifth round, 158th overall)
Goos, 18, posted a 11-12-0 record in 24 regular-season games with a 3.17 goals-against average and .893 save percentage with Färjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell). He went 0-2-0 in two playoff contests, posting a 2.80 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. A native of Västerås, Sweden, Goos represented his home country (Sweden U18) during the U18 International Juniors where he went 8-2-0 and upheld a 2.39 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 10 games. The six-foot-six, 199-pound netminder also appeared in three games with Sweden at the U18 World Junior Championship, going 2-1-0 with a 3.86 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.
Dawson Sharkey -- Right Wing (sixth round, 190th overall)
Sharkey, 18, posted 39 points (22-17—39) in 54 regular-season games with Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). He ranked second on the club in goals (22), shared eighth in assists (17) and ranked third in points (39). The six-foot-one, 188-pound native of Charlottetown, PEI also put up two points (2-0—2) in five playoff games.
Charlie Paquette -- Right Wing (seventh round, 222nd overall)
Paquette, 19, posted 70 points (37-33—70) in 68 regular-season games with Guelph Storm in the OHL. Serving as the club's alternate captain, the six-foot-two, 207-pound forward topped the Storm in both goals (37) and points (70) and ranked second in assists (33).