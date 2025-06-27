The Stars’ pursuit of playoff success has made the job of their scouting staff infinitely more difficult. But that doesn’t mean they can’t find success at the NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday.
Draft day: Stars aim to continue recent stretch of draft success this weekend
With Jim Nill and Joe McDonnell at the helm, Dallas will look to continue its strong run of finding top talent buried throughout the draft
Because of trades to acquire talent for the NHL roster, Dallas last season had just three picks – one of which was their first-round selection. This year they have six, but traded away their selections in the first and second rounds during the regular season. Each year presents its own challenges.
“It costs you, of course, but we still have a lot of picks, so we think we can get something here,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “Every pick is an opportunity.”
Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell have been together for decades, dating back to their time together in the Detroit Red Wings organization, so they are on the same page. McDonnell and his scouting staff worked hard last year to make the most of the team’s three picks, and they’ll do the same thing again this year.
“You have to do your job. That’s the sentiment every day, just do your job,” said McDonnell, who knows how hard it is on his scouts to work all year and then not get the payoff at the draft. “We’ve got to be prepared, so we honestly do all the work just like we would if we had picks. So, if a trade happens, we’re ready for it.”
Dallas actually could work a draft day deal. Nill is always on the lookout for more picks, and the team is hard against the salary cap right now and might need to move a roster player, so McDonnell’s strategy is a good one. That said, they also have to be ready to pick in the third round and make the most of it. Dallas has selections at 94, 126, 146, 158, 190 and 222 overall. They have been able to mine some good players in those rounds in the past, in part because of a change in philosophy. In recent years, the Stars started valuing skill more because skill is an expensive commodity. While players like Jamie Oleksiak (14th overall), Radek Faksa (13th overall) and Ty Dellandrea (13th overall) were solid first-round selections, they are commodities that can be replaced. All three are in the NHL, but they are playing for other teams. In the meantime, Jason Robertson (39th overall), Roope Hintz (49th overall) and Wyatt Johnston (23rd overall) are among the team’s best – and highest paid – players.
“You want to get as much skill as you can, because that’s where the value is,” McDonnell said. “You look at stay-at-home defensemen or third or fourth line players, and you can get those in free agency. They don’t have the value that the skill players have. So if we have a chance to get a big name, you have to do it. Even if it’s a swing and a miss, you have to at least try.”
In recent drafts, Dallas took smaller, skilled players in Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque and Antonio Stranges. You could see a similar pattern this year. That said, the scouts set their board and hope for the best. Ironically, the success of the draft has built a roster with home-grown talent in need of raises. With that economic structure, the need for cheaper talent is paramount. That cheaper talent can come from the draft.
“We’re at a point where our players need to get raises, and that’s a good thing,” Nill said. “We have drafted well, we have developed well, and now we have a lot of really good players. So then you have to be able to fit that all in under your cap. It’s just a part of the process.”
One that McDonnell said he’s excited to be a part of.
“It’s not easy, especially when you don’t have a first- or second-round pick, but we’re going to do our best,” McDonnell said. “We want to do everything we can to help Jim and help build a winning team. That’s our goal every day of the year.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.