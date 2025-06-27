Draft day: Stars aim to continue recent stretch of draft success this weekend

Dallas actually could work a draft day deal. Nill is always on the lookout for more picks, and the team is hard against the salary cap right now and might need to move a roster player, so McDonnell’s strategy is a good one. That said, they also have to be ready to pick in the third round and make the most of it. Dallas has selections at 94, 126, 146, 158, 190 and 222 overall. They have been able to mine some good players in those rounds in the past, in part because of a change in philosophy. In recent years, the Stars started valuing skill more because skill is an expensive commodity. While players like Jamie Oleksiak (14th overall), Radek Faksa (13th overall) and Ty Dellandrea (13th overall) were solid first-round selections, they are commodities that can be replaced. All three are in the NHL, but they are playing for other teams. In the meantime, Jason Robertson (39th overall), Roope Hintz (49th overall) and Wyatt Johnston (23rd overall) are among the team’s best – and highest paid – players.