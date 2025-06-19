Dallas Stars acquire 2026 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick from Seattle in exchange for forward Mason Marchment

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has traded forward Mason Marchment to Seattle in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick (#126 - originally Dallas' selection).
Marchment, 30, skated in 62 regular-season games with Dallas in 2024-25 and recorded 47 points (22-25—47). His 22 goals tied his career high and he potted a career-high four game-winning goals. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchment posted five points (1-4—5) in 18 contests. Over three seasons with the Stars, the forward tallied 131 points (56-75—131) in 211 regular-season games and 16 points (8-8—16) in 49 postseason contests.
The six-foot-five, 212-pound native of Uxbridge, Ontario was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Stars on July 13, 2022.