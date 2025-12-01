Wyatt Johnston named NHL's First Star of the Week

Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending November 30.
Johnston compiled nine points in four games, bookended by a pair of four-point performances, to propel the Stars to a perfect week as they climbed into second place in the overall NHL standings
Johnston compiled 5-4—9 in four games, bookended by a pair of four-point performances, to propel the Stars (17-5-4, 38 points) to a perfect week as they climbed into second place in the overall NHL standings. He registered 1-3—4, including his 100th career assist and 200th career point, in an 8-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 25. Johnston, who was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken Nov. 26, then potted the decisive goal (his 13th career game-winner) in a 4-3 triumph versus the Utah Mammoth Nov. 28.
He capped the week with 3-1—4, his fourth career hat trick as well as his fourth career four-point effort, in a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 30. The 22-year-old Johnston, the 23rd overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, sits third on Dallas with 16-14—30 through 26 total contests this season. He also paces the League in both power-play goals (12 – five more than the next-closest player) and power-play points (t-18) while ranking among the top performers in overall goals (t-4th; 16) and points (16th; 30).
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson were named the Second and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.