Wyatt Johnston named NHL's First Star of the Week

He capped the week with 3-1—4, his fourth career hat trick as well as his fourth career four-point effort, in a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 30. The 22-year-old Johnston, the 23rd overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, sits third on Dallas with 16-14—30 through 26 total contests this season. He also paces the League in both power-play goals (12 – five more than the next-closest player) and power-play points (t-18) while ranking among the top performers in overall goals (t-4th; 16) and points (16th; 30).