FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ben Kraws to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.
Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Kraws to one-year, two-way contract
The 24-year-old posted a 23-12-5 record with a .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 appearances for the Idaho Steelheads during the 2024-25 season
Kraws, 24, posted a 23-12-5 record with a 2.88 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 appearances for the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) during the 2024-25 season. Kraws also appeared in three contests with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. His five shutouts with the Steelheads marked a career high and was tied for the most among ECHL goaltenders this season.
Prior to his professional career, the six-foot-five, 194-pound netminder posted a 14-17-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 appearances for St. Lawrence University (NCAA) in the 2023-24 season and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year.
The Cranbury, New Jersey native spent two years at Arizona State University (NCAA) from 2021-23, posting a 15-11-1 record in 33 appearances. He also played for Miami University (NCAA) from 2019-21, going 1-13-2 in 19 appearances. Kraws was undrafted before signing with the Stars as a free agent on March 25, 2024.