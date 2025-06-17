Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Kraws to one-year, two-way contract

Kraws, 24, posted a 23-12-5 record with a 2.88 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 appearances for the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) during the 2024-25 season. Kraws also appeared in three contests with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. His five shutouts with the Steelheads marked a career high and was tied for the most among ECHL goaltenders this season.